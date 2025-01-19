Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4090 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, which features the RTX 4090 GPU. Originally priced at $3,299.99, the deal brings the price of this laptop down to $2,849.99, saving you $450. The Asus Zephyrus series is well-known among creative professionals and a selected crowd of gamers as well.

The device's subtle design makes it perfect for those who prefer a minimalist build without a flashy RGB aesthetic. Packed with features and powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 and the RTX 4090 GPU, it is a beast in terms of graphical performance.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 and discuss whether it's worth investing in during this sale period.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Asus)

The Asus Zephyrus G16 is powered by high-end components suited for graphics-intensive workloads, making it ideal for serious gamers, graphic designers, and professionals.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605MY-QR118X) Display 16", 2.5K WQXGA OLED, 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 90 Wh

Performance

The Zephyrus G16 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Intel's current flagship from the new Arrow Lake series. The Ultra 9's high clock speeds, thread count, and overall efficiency make it perfect for heavy gaming tasks and creative workloads.

This device also comes equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, the best GPU from Nvidia's RTX 40 series. Its graphical prowess makes it the best card for hardcore gaming and handling graphics-intensive workloads. It's perfect for rendering videos of 4K or higher resolutions, 3D models, and graphic design. The GPU's high performance also allows you to run almost all games at their best settings.

Display and build

The Zephyrus G16 has a 16-inch display, featuring a beautiful OLED panel that produces stunning colors with high contrast and deep blacks. It features a 2.5K resolution that produces high-clarity pictures and brings out the smallest details on the large 16-inch screen size.

The 240Hz refresh rate helps prevent screen tearing and lags while Nvidia G-Sync support further enhances the viewing experience by providing smooth visuals.

Made of aluminum alloy, the Zephyrus G16 has a sleek but sturdy build. It comes with Arc Flow Fans, featuring a dual fan system that barely produces any noise, thanks to the 0db Ambient Cooling technology. Moreover, the fans also come with a dust filter that helps prevent clogging or any kind of blockage in the vents.

The laptop boasts a total of six speakers with two woofers and Dolby Atmos support. This allows for a great sound experience while gaming or viewing content.

Battery

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a rather decent battery life. It features a 90 Wh battery that lasts an average of 6 hours with moderate use. Based on user reviews, the laptop can also last upwards of eight hours with lighter use.

Is it worth purchasing the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 during the sale?

If you're into graphic design or deal with creative workloads regularly, we absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16. Thanks to its high-end components, the laptop serves as an all-rounder and is well-suited for serious gamers and developers as well.

