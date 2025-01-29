MSI Vector GP66HX available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the MSI Vector GP66HX during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $2,249.99, but you can now purchase the laptop for a total of $1,229.99, saving you over $1000. This is a solid deal for the price, considering you get an Intel Core i7 and an RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI Vector GP66HX and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

MSI Vector GP66HX: Specs and features

The MSI Vector GP66HX has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The MSI Vector GP66HX is a solid gaming laptop for those who demand high performance in a subtle and minimalistic form factor. Its simple design and sturdy build are a great choice for those who aren't fans of laptops with a fancy RGB aesthetic.

The laptop is powered by an older generation Intel Core i7-12800HX. However, it comes with 16 threads, 24 cores, and a boost clock speed of 4.8 GHz, offering incredible performance.

It comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics processor, which is known for its graphical prowess. Its 8GB VRAM is sufficient for most modern AAA titles, allowing you to run them at high settings, particularly at 1080p resolution.

You also get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for many individuals. However, you can always upgrade if you find it to be insufficient, thanks to the additional ports in the laptop. Moreover, the 32GB RAM on the laptop is perfect for multitasking and handling demanding workloads.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications MSI Vector GP66HX (12UGS-066) Display 15.6", QHD, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12800HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 65 Wh

The laptop features a stunning 15.6-inch QHD display that produces incredible color tones and deep contrasts. You get a refresh rate of 165Hz, which helps produce smoother transitions and prevents any stutters.

Battery-wise, you get a 65Wh unit. Based on user reviews, it runs an average of two-to-three hours, which is quite abysmal considering it's a $1200 laptop. However, with lighter use, the battery does last upwards of 4 hours.

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Vector GP66HX during the sale?

We would recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Vector GP66HX if you're a serious gamer or a creative professional looking for a high-spec laptop without the flashy RGB design. It features powerful components like the Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and a stunning display. Its only drawback would be its battery life, which is quite average.

