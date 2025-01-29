Acer Predator Helios 16 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $600 discount on the Acer Predator Helios 16 during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. The device was originally priced at $1649.99, but the discount brings it down to $1049.99, saving you quite a bit of money. It houses a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, making it a solid performer for gaming and creative workloads.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Acer Predator Helios 16 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Acer Predator Helios 16: Specs and features

The Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Acer)

The Acer Predator Helios 16 is a premium gaming laptop that can handle anything you throw at it. The Predator series is known for providing high-end performance, but their laptops often come with a premium price tag.

It houses the Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, which features 16 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5 GHz. This allows for the smooth handling of multi-threaded workloads like video editing, encoding, and gaming. You also get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, a solid graphics processor for 1440p gaming and, in some cases, 4K gaming.

This laptop configuration is 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. While this is more than enough for most workloads, some users may find it limiting. However, you can always upgrade to higher configurations owing to the additional ports in the laptop. With these specs, you can easily handle demanding AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Alan Wake 2, and many more.

These are the features of the laptop:

Specifications Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71-71AV) Display 16", WQXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe Battery 90 Wh

Display-wise, it features a 16-inch WQXGA display, which is slightly bigger than a standard QHD screen. The extra room on the larger screen size makes the viewing experience a lot more immersive. You get a refresh rate of 165Hz, which helps prevent screen stutters and lags.

Featuring a 90Wh battery unit, it has quite a decent battery life. Based on user reviews, it lasts around 4.5 hours of use. However, the runtime could be reduced to 3 hours, owing to heavier workloads and demanding games

Is it worth purchasing the Acer Predator Helios 16 during the sale?

You can consider purchasing the Acer Predator Helios 16 during this sale period on Newegg. With its i7 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, and large 16-inch display, it offers great value for money. Overall, it's a solid option for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

