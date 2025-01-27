MSI Raider GE68HX available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $570 discount on the MSI Raider GE68HX during the Shell Shocker Deals sale on the website. The laptop was originally listed at $1799.99, but the discount brings the price to $1,229.99. This is a great deal, considering the device has a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the 16-inch Raider GE68HX and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

MSI Raider GE68HX: Specs and features

The MSI Raider GE68HX has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The 16-inch Raider GE68HX is the perfect laptop for those seeking high-end performance. It is excellent for hardcore gaming, creative professionals, and web developers.

Trending

The laptop houses the Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, known for its high-end performance. The CPU features 24 cores and 32 threads, offering incredible multi-threaded performance in demanding workloads. It also comes with the integrated UHD Graphics 770, which offers a decent boost for less demanding tasks.

For more graphically demanding scenarios, you have the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The card's 8GB VRAM is considered to be quite average though. Nevertheless, the GPU still serves as a solid option for high-end games. It can run a number of modern AAA titles at some of their best settings, typically at 1080p resolution.

You could try for 1440p or 4K on some games, but you might have to tweak down the graphics quality. Since it's an RTX 40 series card, you can also turn on ray tracing and DLSS to further enhance your gaming experience.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications MSI Raider GE68HX (13VF-062US) Display 16", FHD+, 144 Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13950HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 99.9 Wh

In terms of display, it features a large 16-inch FHD+ screen. This is slightly larger than the standard FHD, allowing more room for viewing content. You get a refresh rate of 144Hz, which prevents stutters and lags.

The battery life of the Raider GE68HX is quite impressive, featuring a 99.99 Wh unit. Based on user reviews, it lasts an average of 6-7 hours of use. With heavier gaming, the run time comes down to 4-5 hours, which is still pretty decent.

Also read: Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4090 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Raider GE68HX during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Raider GE68HX on Newegg during this sale period. The gaming laptop features top-of-the-line specs on a sleek RGB build. The Intel Core i9 processor paired with the RTX 4060 GPU makes it a solid option for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback