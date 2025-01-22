MSI Sword 17 HX available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $400 discount on the MSI Sword 17 HX gaming laptop during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. The laptop was originally priced at $1,899.99, but is now available for purchase at $1,499.99, saving you quite a bit of money. The MSI Sword series is known for being a premium gaming laptop, offering high-end specs with a durable build.

This particular model features a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, allowing for incredible performance. It also features a stunning 17-inch screen, which is perfect for an immersive gaming experience.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the MSI Sword 17 HX and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the Shell Shocker Deals on Newegg.

MSI Sword 17 HX: Specs and features

The MSI Sword 17 HX has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The Sword 17 HX is an excellent gaming laptop for those seeking top-end performance. It's the perfect choice for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

This laptop houses the Intel Core i9-14900HX — one of the best mobile processors from Intel's current CPU line-up. It can easily handle heavy workloads, multitasking, and gaming. This CPU is paired with the Nvidia RTX 4070, allowing for exceptional gaming performance. The GPU also supports features like Ray Tracing and DLSS, further enhancing visuals and performance.

The laptop's display is a large 17-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution. This is slightly better than the standard 1080p display, offering more room. You also get a refresh rate of 165Hz, which helps prevent any blurring or lags.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications MSI Sword 17 HX Display 17", FHD+, 165 Hz Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 65 Wh

The Sword 17 HX features 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This configuration is more than sufficient for many users It allows for super-efficient multitasking, better gaming performance, and smoother functioning overall. However, those finding the storage to be limiting can always upgrade thanks to the additional ports in the laptop.

The battery on the Sword 17 HX is a 65 Wh unit. MSI claims the laptop to have an average run time of 8 hours. However, based on user reviews, the laptop only lasts around 4-6 hours depending on the type of workload.

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Sword 17 HX during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Sword 17 HX during the sale period on Newegg. The laptop brings the whole package, featuring top-of-the-line specs for almost every line of work or entertainment. The Sword 17 HX would be the perfect choice for serious gamers, creative artists or designers, and web developers.

