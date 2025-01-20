Lenovo Legion Pro 5i available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i featuring the Nvidia RTX 4060. The laptop was originally priced at $1,499.99, but the discount has brought it down to $1,299.99, saving you $200. The Legion Pro laptops have gained popularity among serious gamers and creative professionals.

This Legion Pro 5i is powered by a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics processor. This configuration is perfect for gamers seeking high performance as it excels at high-end gaming and complex multitasking.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Best Buy.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: Specs and features

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Lenovo)

The Legion Pro 5i is the perfect laptop for hardcore gaming and handling creative workloads. Its screen size is large enough to provide an immersive gaming experience, while not being so big that it hinders portability.

Trending

These are the detailed specifications of the laptop:

Specifications Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Display 16", WQXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 80 Wh

Performance

It is powered by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, which is regarded as one of the best Intel mobile processors in the current market. The CPU's high clock speeds, core and thread count, and cache memory make it a beast for multitasking, productivity, and gaming as well.

The graphics processor featured is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is a strong performer. It is capable of handling most AAA titles at higher graphics settings. While it may not run all games at their best settings, it still holds well when it comes to demanding video game titles. You can run most games comfortably at 1080p or 1440p, and some less demanding titles at 4K.

It features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This configuration is more than enough for most individuals. However, those who find it to be limiting can always ramp up their RAM and storage using the additional ports available in the laptop.

Display and build

It features a stunning 16-inch display with WQXGA resolution, which is slightly larger than the standard 1440p screen. It comes with a decent refresh rate of 165Hz and a low response time of 3ms, both of which help attain smoother visuals. Moreover, the display also supports Nvidia G-Sync, which helps prevent screen stuttering and tearing.

The keyboard feature is 100% anti-ghosting with 4-zone RGB lighting. In terms of build, the laptop is made of aluminum, plastic, and forged carbon, making it quite sturdy. Moreover, at 5.51 lbs, the laptop is not that heavy and can be easily carried around. The 16-inch size can be a little big for some users, but it is fairly portable in general.

Battery life

The battery life of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is quite decent. It features an 80 Wh unit that lasts an average of four-to-six hours based on use. However, battery life can come down to three hours during heavier gaming sessions.

Also read: MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop with RTX 4070 available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth purchasing the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i during the sale on Best Buy?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i during this sale period on Best Buy as it offers great value for money. The laptop proves to be the perfect choice for hardcore gamers and creative professionals. With its specifications, users should comfortably be able to design, play demanding video games, or even develop with great ease.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback