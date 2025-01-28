Asus ROG Strix G16 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a huge discount on the Asus ROG Strix G16 during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1,299.99, but the discount brings it down to $899.99, saving you $400. The laptop features a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, making it a beast for gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Asus ROG Strix G16 and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale period on Newegg.

Asus ROG Strix G16: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Strix G16 has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is an excellent mid-range gaming laptop for those wanting high-end performance without breaking the bank. The ROG Strix series is known for providing premium performance and build quality with a flashy RGB aesthetic.

Trending

It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, which is known for its multi-threaded performance, excelling in tasks like video editing, multitasking, and gaming. It also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, allowing for top-tier gaming performance. The graphical prowess of the 4050 helps achieve high framerates on even the most demanding titles.

In terms of RAM and storage, you get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The RAM is quite sufficient for most purposes, however, the storage can be limiting to some. You could run out of space with just a few game installs. Luckily, you can always upgrade to higher configurations thanks to the additional ports in the laptop.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614JU-NS73) Display 16", WUXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB PCIe SSD Battery 90 Wh

You get a stunning 16-inch display with a WUXGA resolution, which is slightly larger than the standard FHD screen. Moreover, it features the ROG Nebula Display certification, which means it produces vibrant color tones and smooth transitions. It also comes with a refresh rate of 165Hz that helps prevent any stutters or lags.

In terms of battery, you get a 90Wh unit. Based on user reviews, it lasts an average of 6-7 hours of moderate use. This is quite impressive compared to most gaming laptops.

Also read: Intel Evo vs Core: Which laptop is right for you in 2025?

Is it worth purchasing the ROG Strix G16 during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the ROG Strix G16 during the sale period on Newegg. The deal offers great value for money, considering you get a powerful i7 processor, RTX 4050 GPU, and a stunning 16-inch display, all for $899. It would be an ideal option for serious gamers and creative professionals because of its large display and graphical performance.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback