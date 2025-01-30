MSI Cyborg A13V available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the MSI Cyborg A13V during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $999.99, but you can now purchase the laptop for a total of $789.99, saving you around $210. MSI's Cyborg series is known for providing affordable performance, thus, this is quite a good deal for its specs.

The laptop features a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with the GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, making it a very capable device for high-end gaming purposes. In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI Cyborg A13V and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

MSI Cyborg A13V: Specs and features

The MSI Cyborg A13V has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The MSI Cyborg A13V is an excellent choice for those seeking high-end performance on a reasonably priced build. The laptop is a high-performance device thanks to its powerful components.

Trending

It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, which is well-known for providing stable performance whether it be for AAA titles or large workloads. You also get an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, which is sufficient for modern gaming.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications MSI Cyborg A13V (A13VE-218US) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 53.5 Wh

The device offers a decent display, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD screen. It comes with a refresh rate of 144hz which helps prevent any stutters or tears during gameplay. It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. While this is a decent combo for most individuals, some users may find it to be limiting. Luckily, you can always upgrade, thanks to the additional ports in the laptop.

Battery-wise, the laptop features a 53.5 Wh unit. Based on reviews, it lasts an average of three to four hours of use. With heavier use, the runtime comes down to three hours.

Also read: MSI Raider GE68HX available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Cyborg A13V during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Cyborg A13V during this sale period on Newegg. Its high-end specs make it a solid option for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers. Moreover, for less than $800, this is an absolute steal for the features it provides.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback