MSI Codex R2 Gaming Desktop available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $230 discount on the MSI Codex R2 during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. Originally priced at $1,599, the discount brings the cost of this desktop down to $1,369. This pre-built gaming PC comes with a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, making it a beast for high-end gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI Codex R2 gaming desktop and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the ongoing sale on Newegg.

MSI Codex R2 gaming desktop: Specs and features

The MSI Codex R2 has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The Codex R2 is a solid gaming desktop for those looking for pre-built gaming PCs. The PC's simplistic design with subtle RGB lighting makes it the perfect choice for those who prefer minimalism over a flashy RGB aesthetic. It also features a see-through glass panel on the side, which adds to its sleek, contemporary look.

It is powered by the Intel Core i7-14700F, known for its high performance and efficiency. It comes with 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz, all of which improve the PC's overall performance. The desktop also comes equipped with the Nvidia RTX 4070, which is the perfect GPU for 4K gaming.

Given below are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features MSI Codex R2 (C14NUE7-289US) Chipset MSI PRO B760-VC WIFI Processor Intel Core i7-14700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB DDR5 5600 Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 CPU Cooler ARGB Fan Air Cooling Network and Communication Intel Wi-Fi 7 Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold Case MSI MAG Forge 122R-C

In terms of RAM and storage, you get 32GB DDR5 and 1TB SSD storage respectively. This configuration is more than enough for AAA gaming at super-high resolutions. Thanks to additional features like DLSS, Frame Generation, and Ray Tracing, you should be able to run most games at their best settings.

The MAG Forge 122R-C case offers the Codex R2 a sleek look and comes with ARGB fans included. Moreover, the mesh style design on the front helps increase airflow, keeping the PC cool even during heavy workloads or game sessions. It also features the new Frozr AI Cooling, which detects the system temperature and adjusts fan speed for optimal performance.

Also read: MSI Codex Z2 Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Codex R2 gaming desktop during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Codex R2 during the sale period on Newegg. Considering you get the latest-gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU at $1300, this is a steal and offers great value for money.

