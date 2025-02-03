RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Yeiyan Phoenix RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC during the Shell Shocker Deals. The discount allows you to purchase the gaming PC for $1,789.99. The desktop features a 9000 series AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, making it an excellent choice for gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Yeiyan Phoenix RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Yeiyan Phoenix RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Yeiyan Phoenix RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The Yeiyan Phoenix gaming PC is a solid gaming desktop for serious gamers and creative professionals. Its high-end specs make it perfect for graphic design, gaming, and development.

The desktop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is well-regarded as one of the best processors for gaming and multitasking. Its Zen 5 architecture features 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5.2 GHz boost clock speed, allowing for superb handling of large workloads.

You also get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU, which is known for its high-end performance. It comes with 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, which is pretty decent for 1440p. This card can also handle Ray Tracing and Frame Generation, allowing you to run most games at some of their best settings.

These are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features Yeiyan Phoenix (YPA-PG980DC-47S1N) Chipset B650 D5 Wi-Fi CEC Premium Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super RAM 32GB DDR5 6000MHz Storage 2TB NVMe Gen 4 CPU Cooler Yeyian 240mm AIO Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold Case Phoenix Tempered Glass

It comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most individuals. Even those who deal with large files on a daily basis may find this sufficient. However, if it falls short, you can always uprgade thanks to the additionals slots in the motherboard.

The gaming PC features an efficient design that allows for fluid airflow. It comes with a 240mm AIO that ensures optimum temperatures.

Is it worth purchasing the Yeiyan Phoenix RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC during the sale?

You should definitely consider buying the Yeiyan Phoenix RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC during the sale period. The Ryzen 7 and RTX 4070 Super combination makes for a solid choice and would be ideal for serious gamers, creative professionals, and coders.

