  • Cooler Master TD5 Pro Gaming PC with RTX 4070 Ti Super  available at lowest price on Newegg

By Adith Pramod
Modified Feb 08, 2025 12:25 GMT
Cooler Master TD5 Pro (Image via Cooler Master)
Newegg is offering a great deal on the Cooler Master TD5 Pro during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1999.99, but the discount brings it down to a total of $1829.99, saving you $170. The gaming PC comes with a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, making it a beast for gaming.

In this article, we will look into the specs and features of the Cooler Master TD5 Pro and discuss whether it's worth the cut-down price tag on Newegg.

Cooler Master TD5 Pro: Specs and features

The Cooler Master RTX 4070 Ti Super TD5 Pro has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Cooler Master)
The Cooler Master TD5 Pro is a great option for those looking for high-end performance. The desktop's premium specs make it the perfect choice for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

also-read-trending Trending

The desktop houses the Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, which is one of the best in the segment. The processor features 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.6 GHz, allowing for superior performance.

In terms of GPU, it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, which offers incredible performance. Being a 4K GPU, it is capable of running most modern AAA titles at the best graphics settings. If the resolution is set to 1440p, this configuration runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 50fps, Warzone 3.0 at 80fps, and PUBG at 110fps.

These are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features

Cooler Master TD5 Pro (AYG-M6M7-NC314-N1)

Chipset

GIGABYTE Z790 UD AC

Processor

Intel Core i7-14700KF

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

RAM

32GB DDR5 6000

Storage

1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD

CPU Cooler

MasterFan MF120 Halo2

Power Supply

MWE Gold V2 FM 850W


Case

TD500 MESH V2

You get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. However, those finding it to be limiting can always upgrade to higher configurations by using the additional slots in the case.

The case features a mesh on the front, allowing for fluid air circulation. The MasterFan MF120 Halo 2 keeps the temperatures low and produces almost no fan noise.

Also read: Best $500 gaming PC build for 2025

Is it worth purchasing the Cooler Master TD5 Pro during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Cooler Master TD5 Pro during the sale period on Newegg. Sure, it still has a premium price tag, but it offers superior performance with its high-end specs. Regardless of your purpose, the PC serves as the perfect pick for serious gaming, graphic design, and development.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
