Cooler Master TD5 Pro Gaming PC with RTX 4070 Ti Super  available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Cooler Master TD5 Pro during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1999.99, but the discount brings it down to a total of $1829.99, saving you $170. The gaming PC comes with a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, making it a beast for gaming.

In this article, we will look into the specs and features of the Cooler Master TD5 Pro and discuss whether it's worth the cut-down price tag on Newegg.

Cooler Master TD5 Pro: Specs and features

The Cooler Master RTX 4070 Ti Super TD5 Pro has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Cooler Master)

The Cooler Master TD5 Pro is a great option for those looking for high-end performance. The desktop's premium specs make it the perfect choice for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

The desktop houses the Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, which is one of the best in the segment. The processor features 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.6 GHz, allowing for superior performance.

In terms of GPU, it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, which offers incredible performance. Being a 4K GPU, it is capable of running most modern AAA titles at the best graphics settings. If the resolution is set to 1440p, this configuration runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 50fps, Warzone 3.0 at 80fps, and PUBG at 110fps.

These are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features Cooler Master TD5 Pro (AYG-M6M7-NC314-N1) Chipset GIGABYTE Z790 UD AC Processor Intel Core i7-14700KF GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD CPU Cooler MasterFan MF120 Halo2 Power Supply MWE Gold V2 FM 850W

Case TD500 MESH V2

You get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. However, those finding it to be limiting can always upgrade to higher configurations by using the additional slots in the case.

The case features a mesh on the front, allowing for fluid air circulation. The MasterFan MF120 Halo 2 keeps the temperatures low and produces almost no fan noise.

Is it worth purchasing the Cooler Master TD5 Pro during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Cooler Master TD5 Pro during the sale period on Newegg. Sure, it still has a premium price tag, but it offers superior performance with its high-end specs. Regardless of your purpose, the PC serves as the perfect pick for serious gaming, graphic design, and development.

