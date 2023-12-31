The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT might be the next addition to the RDNA 3 lineup, as per recent leaks. The card was posted in a Gigabyte listing on the European Economic Commission website, signaling the mid-ranger has already gotten a green flag from the European authorities for sale in the region. This is generally the last step in the production pipeline and is done before retailers begin stocking the GPU for sale.

The most highlighted feature of the upcoming card is a 16 GB video memory buffer, as hinted by the leak. The GPU will likely take on the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, a similar mid-range card selling for $500.

The 7600 XT 16 GB might be the most well-kept secret of AMD since nothing much is known about the cards yet. We will have to wait for the final launch to know what exactly the GPU will bring to the table. For now, let's go over what we expect from Team Red's premium mid-range offerings.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT expected release date

The EEC page confirming the existence of the Radeon GPU (Image via EEC)

The 7600 XT is pretty close to release since its Gigabyte variant has already been listed on the EEC. Other GPUs that have been recently listed on the site, namely the RTX 40 Super series and the RTX 3050 6 GB, have been tipped for an early January 2024 launch. We expect the same for the 7600 XT.

The graphics card might be announced at the CES 2024 event, which has been scheduled for January 9-12, 2024. Availability might begin immediately. However, the chances of that happening are thin. A more realistic time window can be late January.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, and this is just a mere speculation. Things will get clearer close to the launch date.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT expected specs

The ROG Strix model of the RX 7600 (Image via Asus)

Nothing much is known about the upcoming RX 7600 XT GPU besides the fact that it will bundle 16 GB of video memory. Some experts have speculated the card will be limited to a 128-bit bus. Besides, there are still doubts about the graphics processor the card will utilize. It can opt for the cut-down Navi 33 found on the RX 7600 or the Navi 32, which is used by the higher-end RX 7800 XT.

The details of the current speculations are listed below. Do note these are logical configurations and only one will be launched in the market. We will update the article when more is known about the GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT config. 1 AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT config. 2 AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT config. 3 Graphics processor* Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 32 Compute units (CU)* 32 42 42-48 Cache* 32 MB 40 MB 48 MB VRAM size and type 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Memory bus width* 128-bit 160-bit 192-bit

* Based on speculation

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT expected price

The reference design of the AMD RX 7600 (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT will likely take on the RTX 4060 Ti. The two versions of this Nvidia card sell for $400 and $500, respectively. Thus, the Team Red card will likely be placed between these price points to appeal to gamers.

We can expect the GPU to target the $450 price point. There are chances it might end up being slower than the 4060 Ti 16 GB. The price difference will help justify the GPU.

AMD also might price it more competitively at less than $400 to give the Nvidia GPUs steep competition. A $370-380 price range might also make the GPU a lucrative choice over the $300 RTX 4060.

All of this is, again, based on speculations and previous trends, so take it with a pinch of salt.