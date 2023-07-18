Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB launched: Specs, where to buy, and more

The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB is finally here after weeks of speculation. The GPU is launching for $499 and is a future-proof alternative to the 4060 Ti 8 GB that debuted in late May. The new card is more or less identical to the $399 card other than the eight more gigabytes of video memory. Upon launch, it received many negative reviews, with most reviewers dissing the card for poor value for money. To help prevent another wave of criticism, Nvidia reportedly didn't send samples to reviewers in any corner of the world.

Let's look at the card's pricing, availability, and spec list in this article and find out what the $500 GPU of this generation has to offer.

Specs of the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB video card

The RTX 4060 Ti is based on the cut-down AD106 GPU. The spec sheet is nearly identical to the 8 GB variant, barring a few changes. The first, and probably the most noticeable, is the extra VRAM. This is the single USP of the new video card. Bus width and memory transfer speed remain the same: 128-bit and 18 Gbps, respectively.

The new card has a slightly higher power draw. It is rated for a maximum TBW of 165W compared to the 8 GB variant's 160W rating. The extra power is primarily being used to provide juice to the extra onboard memory.

A detailed specs comparison between the 16 GB and 8 GB variants is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Graphics processor AD106 AD106 CUDA cores 4,352 4,352 TMUs 136 136 ROPs 136 136 Memory size 16 GB 8 GB Memory type 18 Gbps 128-bit GDDR6 18 Gbps 128-bit GDDR6 RT cores 34 34 Boost clock 2535 MHz 2535 MHz TDP 165W 160W Price $499 $399

Overall, the GPUs are expected to be pretty close to each other in performance. The difference, however, will grow larger with time, and games start demanding more and more VRAM.

Where to buy the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB?

The RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB is now up for grabs from leading retail stores like Newegg and Amazon; however, availability will be limited. Newegg suggested that gamers can buy the $499 card until stock lasts.

However, as of writing, there isn't a single 16 GB variant listed on the site. This could mean either the graphics card ran out of stock (which is quite unlikely given previous RTX 40 series cards' reception) or availability is very limited.