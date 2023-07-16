Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti drops to less than $335, now cheaper than RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti has been discounted to less than $335, making it cheaper than the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti video card. This makes the current price the lowest ever since it debuted earlier this year in May. It is important to note that the offer will only last for a limited period and the popular GPU will spring back up to its quoted MSRP soon.

The MSI Ventus 2x Black variant is currently selling for a super cheap price. Other than this SKU, the Zotac Twin Edge and the MSI Gaming X SKUs are also being offered for $10 less than their launch MSRP.

Thus, this weekend is the best time to upgrade to the mid-range Ada Lovelace cards for high-performance 1080p and, potentially, 1440p gaming.

How to claim the RTX 4060 Ti for just $335?

The MSI Ventus 2x variant of the RTX 4060 Ti is currently listed for just $379 on Newegg, which makes it $20 less than the MSRP. However, this isn't the final price of the card. With the code "ZIPTECH," you can get another $45.60 discount, which will slash the price to just $334.39. In contrast, most RTX 3060 Ti models are currently listed for about $340-350.

The Zotac Twin Edge RTX 4060 Ti, which we previously reviewed, is also being sold for less than the quoted MSRP. The GPU is listed at $399.99. With the code "VGAEXCMSET473," gamers can get an additional $10 discount that slashes the price to just $389.99.

The MSI Gaming X Trio 8G model is also being offered for $15 less than its quoted MSRP of $449.99. Gamers can use the code "VGAEXCMSET473" to claim the additional rebate before checking out. The Gaming X Trio is a high-end triple-fan variant that arguably is a bit overkill for the RTX 4060 Ti. However, those who want to get 100% of the underlying silicon and some RGB LEDs for more FPS can opt for this costlier variant.

The graphics cards will shoot up to their MSRP as soon as the weekend is over. Newegg is running these promotions to compete against Walmart's Plus Week, Amazon's Prime Day (which is already over), and Best Buy's Black Friday in July.