New Nintendo Switch 2 rumors double down on 4K resolution, advanced raytracing, Nvidia DLSS, and more

A handful of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have popped up in the last month, offering some insight into the console's technical capabilities. Now, it appears leaker NatetheHate has his own information on the subject. These details come from one of his latest YouTube videos, where he is seen discussing leaks with guest host MVG.

While most details line up with previous leaks, they also unveil new Nintendo Switch 2 information not touched upon by past rumors.

New Nintendo Switch 2 performance details suggest an even more impressive spec than before

To summarize, NatetheHate agrees with what's been unearthed so far: Gamescom 2023 reportedly saw publisher Nintendo showcase two Nintendo Switch 2 demos to developers behind doors. One of them was a cranked-up tech demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 2017's acclaimed open-world action-adventure game from Nintendo.

There weren't a lot of details about this demo before. However, new reports suggest that the game runs at 4K resolution using Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech. This allows the visuals to be reconstructed from a lower resolution to a higher target while minimizing artifacts that traditionally emerge from image upscaling. This also lets the demo run at 60 FPS.

As if that was not enough, the tech demo reportedly featured no loading times. According to sources, the loading screen, from picking a save file in the menu to going in-game, was instantaneous, suggesting that drastically higher-end storage capabilities are at play. This is a massive jump from the 20-30 second load times seen on the retail game when played on the Nintendo Switch.

The second demo reportedly shown at Gamescom featured Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 trial. It originally debuted on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, featuring an ambitious and impressive sandbox experience. Per rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 rendition looks comparable to these versions. However, no new information is available in this regard.

It does seem to be utilizing Nvidia DLSS, with NatetheHate suggesting that it is the latest DLSS 3.5, although likely not utilizing the full feature set.

Raytracing is also accounted for, with NatetheHate implying that the raytracing implementation is better than that on PS5/Xbox Series X|S build. This is not a surprise, given it has discreet tech for that purpose, as suggested by the inclusion of DLSS.

Furthermore, it has been two years since the demo was released to the public, and Unreal Engine 5 has since come a long way in terms of feasibility.

However, it is interesting to note that, as per original reports, the demo was not running on actual Nintendo Switch 2 tech. Instead, it was demoed on "target hardware," meaning either a dev kit or a PC with specs equivalent to the Nintendo Switch 2.

This is likely to showcase Unreal Engine 5 compatibility with the next-gen hardware as well as what developers could do with it. And that brings us to the potential release date. NatetheHate suggests March 2024. However, whether this is a release date or an official public reveal is unclear.

Whatever the case, fans should likely hear more by the end of the year. The backwards compatibility feature also remains uncertain, although we have heard conflicting reports on the subject.