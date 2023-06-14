Nvidia RTX 4060 new release date leaked; expected to rival AMD RX 7600

According to a recent leak, the Nvidia RTX 4060 might launch much earlier than expected. The budget $300 Nvidia competitor will hit shelves by the end of this month, according to reliable Twitter leaker @Zed_Wang. The tipster took to the platform to disclose the company's planned launch date: June 29. Much of the displayed screenshot has been blurred out, which doesn't showcase much information other than the launch dates and times.

In addition to the launch date of the RTX 4060 8 GB GPU, the leak also confirms the RTX 4060 Ti's release window. Much of the details of the high-end $500 graphics card remain undecided. However, it is still planned to hit shelves sometime in July.

Reviews of the 4060 GPU will be up on June 28 for cards that will be sold at the $299 MSRP. Reviews for GPUs that will be sold above this price will be published a day later, on June 29.

Why is the Nvidia RTX 4060 release date being moved forward to June?

As mentioned, leaker @Zed_Wang took to Twitter to suggest that the release date was being moved to late June.

While there could be many reasons why Nvidia is moving the 4060 release date a few weeks before what was previously planned, currently, Team Green has no high-performance offerings in the $300 price e range. The RTX 3060 has already been outperformed by the newly launched AMD Radeon RX 7600, and Nvidia needs to get back at the game with an Ada Lovelace competitor.

The AMD RX 7600 hit shelves on May 29, and it has already been two weeks since then. Due to a lack of affordable options and terrible reception, the 4060 Ti did not sell well. Reports suggest that only one unit was shipped on eBay in its first two weeks.

On the other hand, the 4060 has already been praised for being more value for money than the other offerings in the Ada Lovelace lineup. Thus, it seems natural that the company will launch the GPU much earlier than previously planned to help sell more units of their new graphics card lineup.

Do note that there is still no official word on the launch date of the RTX 4060 yet, and take the piece of information with your regular dose of salt.

