Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti listings indicate card pricing, gamers might have to pay a premium

The release of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is right around the corner. The GPU will be launched at CES 2023. While gamers should be excited about the new 70-class GPU hitting the market, recent leaks suggest otherwise.

Multiple Chinese retailers have listed the card for pre-order. The GPU was even spotted on sale in Serbia. However, none of these prices look all that good. Nvidia might launch the rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB for the same $900 price tag.

It is worth noting that Nvidia faced massive backlash for charging a premium for what essentially was a 70-class GPU and should have been priced below $600. Following the community reaction, the Green Camp "unlaunched" the card, and gamers anticipated a relaunch with a more tangible price tag.

However, these speculations might not come to life as per recent developments.

RTX 4070 Ti pre-order prices in international markets are concerning

META PCs @METAPCs



Faster than a 3090 Ti? Good morning… a RTX 4070 Ti benchmark appears to have leaked OctaneBench.Faster than a 3090 Ti? Good morning… a RTX 4070 Ti benchmark appears to have leaked OctaneBench.Faster than a 3090 Ti? 👀 https://t.co/arBy64OWbn

The 4070 Ti was listed in multiple retail stores before launch, according to a report originally published on Videcardz. One such listing confirmed the CES 2023 launch date previously. A similar pre-order listing on Chinese retail stores has given us a hint at the pricing.

The Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti x3, which is a budget offering from the company, has been priced at 7,199 RMB (around $1,032). The iChill x3 variant is priced at 8,399 RMB (around $1,204).

These prices are rather alarming, provided the much more powerful RTX 4080 12 GB card is priced at $1,200 in North American and European markets. Whether gamers will side with the upcoming 4070 Ti is questionable.

Other leaks have hinted at the pricing of Gigabyte's variants for the upcoming GPU. The company will launch the Eagle, Gaming OC, Aorus Elite, and Master variants of the graphics card. All of these cards are priced between $1,050 and $1,200.

Anthony @TheGalox_ In some areas the RTX 4070 TI will be faster than the RTX 3090 TI In some areas the RTX 4070 TI will be faster than the RTX 3090 TI https://t.co/Jy5dBdvjrK

A Serbian retailer was selling the card for $1,400 recently, according to reports. This makes it almost as expensive as the RTX 4090 and pricier than the RTX 3090 Ti, which the card barely beats in video games.

While Nvidia is yet to confirm the pricing for the RTX 4070 Ti. However, these recent developments might suggest that the company will keep the pricing of the GPU unaltered even after the 70-class rebrand. The card can debut for the same $900 price tag as the RTX 4080 12 GB.

The RTX 4070 Ti will be announced on January 3, 2023, the first day of CES, according to leaks. The card will hit store shelves starting January 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes