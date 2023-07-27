Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti reportedly canceled, more 4070s and 4060s in works

The Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti isn't happening anymore, as per recent leaks. While it may be hard to believe that the long-rumored (and even reportedly pictured) high-end flagship entry isn't a real thing, it does make a lot of sense practically. Instead of trying to extend its rendering horsepower lead, Nvidia is rumored to be working on a couple more RTX 4070 and 4060 GPUs to extend the budget and mid-range market even further.

Reliable Twitter and industry leaker kopite7kimi took to the platform to announce this new leak. He mentioned that while the 4090 Ti is being scrapped, the company is planning to repurpose low-end AD103 and AD104 for the RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs.

kopite7kimi @kopite7kimi I'm afraid there won't be RTX 4090 Ti anymore. Some low-grade AD103 and AD106 chips will be another versions of RTX 4070 and 4060.

We will fill you in on the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming cards in this article.

The RTX 4090 Ti doesn't make a ton of sense

The RTX 4090 is a stupendously powerful graphics card. It breaks every record previously set by other high-end GPUs by a massive margin. The rumored 4090 Ti had so little to improve on this formula that it could almost feel like an iterative update.

Moreover, previous leaks hinted at a more power-inefficient and massive card that would have aggravated the problems that already plague the 4090. Thus, the project might have been canceled midway because of the practical anomalies that the card could have shipped with.

Instead of this obnoxious upcoming 4090-killer, Nvidia is reportedly prepping more entries to the RTX 4060 and 4070 lineups. These might range from cheaper lower VRAM offerings to a super refresh like the Turing lineup. Extra information is still pretty rare and we don't expect to see these cards until sometime late next year.

Coming back to flagship-grade graphics cards, kopite7kimi has confirmed the next 90-class GPU will feature a massive 520-bit bus width. In contrast, the RTX 4090 has a much smaller 384-bit memory bus. This will enable Team Green to deliver much better performance without having to upgrade the memory specifications of the card.

kopite7kimi @kopite7kimi Combined with multiple sources, I confirm the gaming flagship of Ada-next will have a 512-bit memory interface.

For the bottom line, enthusiasts need not be worried about the lack of an RTX 4090 Ti in the upcoming lineup. Instead, more mid-range cards are a welcome move. The company has already been criticized for the pricing of the 40 series lineup. Thus, cheaper and more affordable RTX 4060s and 4070s will be better for both the company and the consumer.