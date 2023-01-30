New RTX 4090 Ti leaks hint at much lower power draw and video memory

Almost every other day, the community seems to be receiving new leaked information about the upcoming Ada Lovelace flagship, the RTX 4090 Ti. Already referred to as "the beast" by fans, this upcoming GPU is likely to steal the limelight from Nvidia's current flagship, the RTX 4090.

Previously, it was confirmed that the RTX 4090 Ti would arrive with 48 GB of GDDR6X memory and a whopping 800 W TDP. However, recent developments have falsified these claims, according to a tweet from the renowned industry and reliable leaker kopite7kimi.

Reportedly, the upcoming Ti variant will feature more realistic specs, which will ensure that users don't have to get a new power supply unit for the latest graphics card.

The latest details of the RTX 4090 Ti point at it being a minor improvement over the 4090

The corrected specs sheet of the 4090 Ti reveals that the card will rely on its slightly bumped up specs and power draw to deliver additional performance.

Increased cache and updates on the 4090 Ti's VRAM

As confirmed by kopite7kimi before, the upcoming GPU will pack 18,176 CUDA cores, which is just 11% more than the RTX 4090. The latest information also suggests that the Ti variant will arrive with a hefty 96 MB L2 cache, a 25% upgrade over the regular 4090.

Instead of the rumored 48 GB video memory, the GPU will feature 24 GB VRAM, as per the leaked details. However, it will boast 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory, unlike the 21 Gbps variant that's featured on the currently available 4090. This change will most likely account for increased bandwidth.

The 4090 Ti's will come with a lower power draw than previously rumored

The total board power of the GPU will be 600W, a significant drop from the 800W rumors that were spreading across the internet.

Multiple RTX 4090 partner models already support 600W power delivery via a second BIOS. As a result, the 600W default TDP on the 4090 Ti is not a major surprise to the community.

Rumors on the board number of the 4090 Ti FE

According to the Twitter leaker, the upcoming GPU will have a board number of PG136 or PG139 for its Founders Edition variant. In addition to this, the rumors about a dual 16-pin connector for the RTX 4090 Ti have now been addressed. Since the card packs a 600W TDP, a single PCIe Gen 5 connector is more than enough.

A detailed spec comparison of the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4090 Ti has been listed below:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti GPU name AD102 AD102 CUDA cores 16,384 18,176 TMUs 512 568 ROPs 176 192 SMs 128 142 L2 cache 72 MB 96 MB Base clock 2,235 MHz 2355 MHz Boost clock 2,520 MHz 2625 MHz Memory size 24 GB 24 GB Memory type 21 Gbps GDDR6X 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s 1,152 GB/s TDP 450 W 600 W

In general, the RTX 4090 Ti is shaping up to be a solid GPU option for flawless 4K gaming. Its predecessor, the RTX 4090, is already unlike any other video card that the gaming market has seen until now. The upcoming mid-cycle refresh will solidify Nvidia's position as the performance crown holder.

