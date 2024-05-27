  • home icon
  • Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is the best CPU for gaming?

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified May 27, 2024 01:50 GMT
Picture of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)
The AMD Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X is one of the most fierce battles in the budget section. Both chips are quite popular in the market and sell in large numbers. The former Ryzen CPU is a bit older now, but it is also much cheaper. The latter is newer and supports the latest technologies, such as DDR5, PCIe Gen 5, and more.

But which is the best CPU for gaming out of the two? That would be the Ryzen 5 7600X. This article explains why this is and to what degree.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X box (Image Via AMD)
The Ryzen 5 7600X is a newer CPU and a direct successor to the Ryzen 5 5600X. Since the Ryzen 5 7600X CPU is based on a new architecture, it comes with advanced technologies, better features, and more performance than the other. But before we gauge the performance difference between the two CPUs, let's look at their specs.

also-read-trending Trending

Specs

Here's the list of full specs of the two CPUs:

Ryzen 5 5600XRyzen 5 7600X
Cores66
Threads1212
Max Frequency4.9 GHz5.3 GHz
L3 Cache32MB32MB
RAM supportDDR4-3200DDR5-5200
Max RAM capacity128GB128GB
Thermal design power65W Typical | 88W Max 105W Typical | 142W Max
Manufacturing node7nm5nm
SocketAM4AM5

As you can see, the new Ryzen 5 7600X has higher clock speed, faster DDR5 RAM, and support for the new AM5 platform. It is also manufactured on a more efficient 5nm process.

Synthetic & productivity benchmark

The Zen 4 architecture (Image via AMD)
The specs difference between the two CPUs looks interesting but doesn't paint the full picture. Let's look at how different benchmark tools perform on the two CPUs.

Ryzen 5 5600XRyzen 5 7600X
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)15931976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)1098815315
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)21132846
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)927912714
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 604759
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 45625989
Blender 3.1 Benchmark 157235

In single-core benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 7600X is 29.4% better but is 37% better in multi-core benchmarks than the Ryzen 5 5600X. Even in productivity workloads applications like Blender, the new CPU is 49.6% better.

Gaming performance difference

Synthetic and productivity benchmarks don't always translate to gaming performance, so let's look at a few gaming benchmarks to see how the two CPUs perform.

Note: The FPS numbers were provided by the "Jarrod'sTech" channel on YouTube. These tests were conducted at 1080p resolution.

Ryzen 5 5600XRyzen 5 7600X
Spider-Man Remastered124 FPS156 FPS
Microsoft Flight Simulator89 FPS101 FPS
Halo Infinite98 FPS129 FPS
Call of Duty Warzone243 FPS238 FPS
Apex Legends231 FPS240 FPS
Fortnite326 FPS368 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077146 FPS155 FPS
The Riftbreaker128 FPS170 FPS
Watch Dogs Legion115 FPS138 FPS

When it comes to gaming, the new Ryzen 5 7600X is 13% faster on average than the Ryzen 5 5600X. In games like the Spider-Man Remastered and The Riftbreaker, the new Ryzen CPU is significantly better. But in competitive games, the results are mixed. Fortnite and Apex Legends favored the new Ryzen 5 7600X, while Call of Duty Warzone favored the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Price

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)
The Ryzen 5 5600X currently costs $141.46, while the new Ryzen 5 7600X costs $204, which is significantly higher. You will be paying 44% higher for a 13% improvement in gaming.

Which is the best CPU for gaming?

The Ryzen 7600X is the best CPU for gaming, but it costs quite a bit more. If you only want to game, the new Ryzen CPU doesn't offer enough improvements to justify the significantly higher price tag.

But if you plan to do some productive work as well (such as streaming and video editing) alongside gaming, then the Ryzen 7600X is absolutely worth it. It is also designed for the new AM5 platform, which is better for longevity since it allows for future CPU upgrades.

