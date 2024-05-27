Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is the best CPU for gaming?

The Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X is one of the most fierce battles in the budget section. Both chips are quite popular in the market and sell in large numbers. The former Ryzen CPU is a bit older now, but it is also much cheaper. The latter is newer and supports the latest technologies, such as DDR5, PCIe Gen 5, and more.
But which is the best CPU for gaming out of the two? That would be the Ryzen 5 7600X. This article explains why this is and to what degree.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.
Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X
The Ryzen 5 7600X is a newer CPU and a direct successor to the Ryzen 5 5600X. Since the Ryzen 5 7600X CPU is based on a new architecture, it comes with advanced technologies, better features, and more performance than the other. But before we gauge the performance difference between the two CPUs, let's look at their specs.
Specs
Here's the list of full specs of the two CPUs:
As you can see, the new Ryzen 5 7600X has higher clock speed, faster DDR5 RAM, and support for the new AM5 platform. It is also manufactured on a more efficient 5nm process.
Synthetic & productivity benchmark
The specs difference between the two CPUs looks interesting but doesn't paint the full picture. Let's look at how different benchmark tools perform on the two CPUs.
In single-core benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 7600X is 29.4% better but is 37% better in multi-core benchmarks than the Ryzen 5 5600X. Even in productivity workloads applications like Blender, the new CPU is 49.6% better.
Gaming performance difference
Synthetic and productivity benchmarks don't always translate to gaming performance, so let's look at a few gaming benchmarks to see how the two CPUs perform.
Note: The FPS numbers were provided by the "Jarrod'sTech" channel on YouTube. These tests were conducted at 1080p resolution.
When it comes to gaming, the new Ryzen 5 7600X is 13% faster on average than the Ryzen 5 5600X. In games like the Spider-Man Remastered and The Riftbreaker, the new Ryzen CPU is significantly better. But in competitive games, the results are mixed. Fortnite and Apex Legends favored the new Ryzen 5 7600X, while Call of Duty Warzone favored the Ryzen 5 5600X.
Price
The Ryzen 5 5600X currently costs $141.46, while the new Ryzen 5 7600X costs $204, which is significantly higher. You will be paying 44% higher for a 13% improvement in gaming.
Which is the best CPU for gaming?
The Ryzen 7600X is the best CPU for gaming, but it costs quite a bit more. If you only want to game, the new Ryzen CPU doesn't offer enough improvements to justify the significantly higher price tag.
But if you plan to do some productive work as well (such as streaming and video editing) alongside gaming, then the Ryzen 7600X is absolutely worth it. It is also designed for the new AM5 platform, which is better for longevity since it allows for future CPU upgrades.