Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is the best CPU for gaming?

The Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X is one of the most fierce battles in the budget section. Both chips are quite popular in the market and sell in large numbers. The former Ryzen CPU is a bit older now, but it is also much cheaper. The latter is newer and supports the latest technologies, such as DDR5, PCIe Gen 5, and more.

But which is the best CPU for gaming out of the two? That would be the Ryzen 5 7600X. This article explains why this is and to what degree.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X box (Image Via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a newer CPU and a direct successor to the Ryzen 5 5600X. Since the Ryzen 5 7600X CPU is based on a new architecture, it comes with advanced technologies, better features, and more performance than the other. But before we gauge the performance difference between the two CPUs, let's look at their specs.

Trending

Specs

Here's the list of full specs of the two CPUs:

Ryzen 5 5600X Ryzen 5 7600X Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Max Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.3 GHz L3 Cache 32MB 32MB RAM support DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Max RAM capacity 128GB 128GB Thermal design power 65W Typical | 88W Max 105W Typical | 142W Max Manufacturing node 7nm 5nm Socket AM4 AM5

As you can see, the new Ryzen 5 7600X has higher clock speed, faster DDR5 RAM, and support for the new AM5 platform. It is also manufactured on a more efficient 5nm process.

Synthetic & productivity benchmark

The Zen 4 architecture (Image via AMD)

The specs difference between the two CPUs looks interesting but doesn't paint the full picture. Let's look at how different benchmark tools perform on the two CPUs.

Ryzen 5 5600X Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1593 1976 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10988 15315 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2113 2846 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 9279 12714 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 604 759 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 4562 5989 Blender 3.1 Benchmark 157 235

In single-core benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 7600X is 29.4% better but is 37% better in multi-core benchmarks than the Ryzen 5 5600X. Even in productivity workloads applications like Blender, the new CPU is 49.6% better.

Gaming performance difference

Synthetic and productivity benchmarks don't always translate to gaming performance, so let's look at a few gaming benchmarks to see how the two CPUs perform.

Note: The FPS numbers were provided by the "Jarrod'sTech" channel on YouTube. These tests were conducted at 1080p resolution.

Ryzen 5 5600X Ryzen 5 7600X Spider-Man Remastered 124 FPS 156 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 89 FPS 101 FPS Halo Infinite 98 FPS 129 FPS Call of Duty Warzone 243 FPS 238 FPS Apex Legends 231 FPS 240 FPS Fortnite 326 FPS 368 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 146 FPS 155 FPS The Riftbreaker 128 FPS 170 FPS Watch Dogs Legion 115 FPS 138 FPS

When it comes to gaming, the new Ryzen 5 7600X is 13% faster on average than the Ryzen 5 5600X. In games like the Spider-Man Remastered and The Riftbreaker, the new Ryzen CPU is significantly better. But in competitive games, the results are mixed. Fortnite and Apex Legends favored the new Ryzen 5 7600X, while Call of Duty Warzone favored the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Price

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600X currently costs $141.46, while the new Ryzen 5 7600X costs $204, which is significantly higher. You will be paying 44% higher for a 13% improvement in gaming.

Which is the best CPU for gaming?

The Ryzen 7600X is the best CPU for gaming, but it costs quite a bit more. If you only want to game, the new Ryzen CPU doesn't offer enough improvements to justify the significantly higher price tag.

But if you plan to do some productive work as well (such as streaming and video editing) alongside gaming, then the Ryzen 7600X is absolutely worth it. It is also designed for the new AM5 platform, which is better for longevity since it allows for future CPU upgrades.