5 best benchmark tools like Geekbench for smartphones (2023)

Geekbench is the most popular tool for benchmarking on Android as well as iOS devices. Employing it grants the user information about the performance capabilities of their smartphone. Benchmarking allows users to compare the performance of their smartphones against others in the market. While Geekbench has been a popular tool used for this purpose on mobiles for years, there are now several other options available that provide even more detailed performance reports.

Benchmarks are a good way to obtain information about a device but are not enough to offer a verdict. At the end of the day, what matters is if the phone is delivering what is expected of it. With that in mind, here are the five best benchmarking tools for smartphones in 2023.

Top five benchmarking tools like Geekbench

1) AnTuTu Benchmark

This is one of the most popular benchmarking tools after Geekbench available for smartphones. It measures several aspects of a device's performance, including CPU, GPU, memory, and user experience.

Like Geekbench, it also provides a detailed breakdown of the device's performance in each category, allowing users to identify areas where their phone may be lagging. AnTuTu Benchmark is available for both Android and iOS mobiles and is regularly updated to support the latest smartphones. The score given by AnTuTu is mostly used to test the capabilities of gaming-oriented phones.

2) 3DMark

3DMark is a great tool (Image via 3DMark)

3DMark is a benchmarking tool that is slightly different from Geekbench and is specifically designed to measure the graphical performance of a device. It uses several graphics tests to measure the phone's ability to handle different types of graphics-intensive applications, including games and virtual-reality content.

3DMark also includes a stress test that pushes devices to their limits, allowing users to see how well their phone performs under heavy load. This benchmark app is available for both Android and iOS devices and is regularly updated to support the latest graphics technologies.

3) GFXBench

GFXbench is a graphics-focused benchmark app (Image via GFXBench)

GFXBench is another graphics-focused benchmarking tool that measures the device's ability to handle 3D graphics. It conducts several tests that involve the phone's proficiency in rendering different types of 3D graphics, including gaming and virtual-reality applications.

GFXBench also includes a battery test that measures the device's battery life while running graphics-intensive applications. This offering is available for both Android and iOS devices and is also regularly updated to support the latest visual technologies.

4) PCMark for Android

PCMark 10 is another option worth considering (Image via PCMark)

PCMark for Android is a benchmarking tool designed to measure the overall performance of a device. It comes with several tests that measure the device's ability to handle different types of applications. This includes web browsing, video playback, and multitasking.

PCMark for Android also offers a test that puts battery life under different usage scenarios. The benchmarking tool is available on Android devices and supports the latest operating systems and hardware.

5) PassMark

PassMark is a simple and lightweight benchmarking tool that houses various performance tests under one roof. You can check the performance of your phone using the CPU, disc, memory, 2D, and 3D graphic tests provided by this offering.

With PassMark, you get a thorough analysis of your device's graphical capabilities because 2D and 3D graphics are tested separately. Additionally, you can examine your device's overall application startup times and responsiveness by running the memory and disc tests.

If you are interested in high-performance devices, check out this feature about the most capable phones of 2023.

Manufacturers constantly strive to outdo one another by making phones that provide faster processing, better graphics, and longer battery life in an effort to dominate the smartphone market. Benchmark tests that evaluate the functionality of mobiles are required to ascertain which is the best.

Although Geekbench is undoubtedly one of the most well-known tools used for this purpose, the above are excellent alternatives that can offer more in-depth information.

