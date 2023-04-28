Honkai Star Rail is the launch everyone is talking about, and the gaming community is excited about MiHoYo Studios' 3D RPG. Their previous most popular release was Genshin Impact, which garnered a vast fanbase due to its visually appealing graphics, colorful aesthetics, and addictive gameplay. The title received over 10 million pre-registrations across multiple platforms and was finally released on April 26, 2023.

The game is an epic adventure consisting of stunning visuals that every player should try at least once. It has been released across various platforms, including the mobile version on Android and iOS, and high-end flagship phones are spec-ready to run it.

However, if you are in search of budget phones that can give you an unbargained gaming experience without being too heavy for your pocket, there is no need to look further. This article lists the five best budget phones to play Honkai Star Rail.

OnePlus 10 Pro and 4 other phones to play Honkai Star Rail

1) Xiaomi 12 (Starting at $475)

Xiaomi 12 might seem old after the launch of its big brother Xiaomi 13, but for a budget series, it is a good choice to grind Honkai Star Rail. It is listed at around $480 and flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The device itself feels really sturdy with its back finish and IP53 rating.

The processor and RAM are capable enough and most power-demanding games run buttery smooth on this device. This is an excellent choice for playing heavy titles like Honkai Star Rail and Asphalt. The Xiaomi 12's stereo audio is powered by Dolby Atmos, a feature for players who don't like to use headphones.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 418 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 13MP + 5MP front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4500mAh with 67W Super fast charging

2) Apple iPhone 11 (Starting at $499)

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, the iPhone 11 is a safe bet. It is reasonably priced at around $391 and remains relevant today if you are looking for a mid-range Apple device to play Honkai Star Rail, and it may be the best Apple deal for you.

Yes, the display panel and the A13 Bionic processor might not sound like all the bells and whistles, but Apple devices' software and hardware optimization has no match. The phone feels sleek with a premium in-hand feel and you can't go wrong with this purchase.

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inch, 60Hz IPS LCD, 828 x 1792 pixel resolution, 600nits Performance Hexa-core Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 12MP front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3110mAh with 18W fast charging

3) Realme GT 2 Pro (Starting around $500)

The Realme GT 2 Pro 5G flaunts attractive looks and a robust user interface. The RealmeUI may be a source of contention among techies, but the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. These features make this smartphone an excellent choice to play Honkai Star Rail with an AnTuTu score of 394,515.

A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3216-pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio makes this phone look attractive, and the bezel-less front screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. With good build quality, attractive design, uncompromised sound, and beast gaming performance, this device checks every box.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1440 x 3216 resolution, 1400nits bright Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 5000mAh with 20W Super Dart fast charging

4) Google Pixel 6 Pro (Starting at $500)

This smartphone is slightly more expensive than our $500 price range. However, major shopping platforms occasionally have sales. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is well worth the hype when it comes to specifications and a clean Android experience. The Google promise is kept on this device and it feels premium yet minimalistic to use.

It has a 120Hz display panel, a Google Tensor Chipset, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. These features make the Pixel 6 Pro an eye-catching deal to explore Honkai Star Rail. It is quite a user-friendly and customizable Android to game on and can take stunning photos. As such, it's worth every penny.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz pOLED , 1440 x 3120 resolution, 512 ppi Performance Google Tensor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 48MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 30W Fast charging

5) OnePlus 10 Pro (Starting at $545)

The OnePlus devices have been a popular choice for half a decade for most gamers due to their gorgeous display and raw processing power. The OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception and offers the best it can get for the price point. It will be a very good option to play Genshin Impact or Fortnite, and you can expect good frame rates.

This phone costs around $540 and is a powerhouse. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset shines in terms of performance, both in gaming and photography. GeekBench has recorded an overall score of 3429. This explains how smooth the Honkai Star Rail gameplay should be on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1440 x 3216 resolution, 526 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 48MP (f/1.8) + 50MP(Wide angle) + 8MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 80W Dash charging

