Which phones are confirmed to get Android 14 Developer Preview 2?

The Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is slated for release later in March. After a solid month with the first preview of the upcoming operating system, Google is expected to iron out some issues and possibly introduce some new features to add to the next Android version's arsenal.

It is worth noting that the Mountain View-based company has no plans to formally introduce the 14th iteration of Android anytime before June 2022. Executives take to the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre to announce new operating systems and products every year. If trends are anything to go by, the same is expected to happen in 2023 as well.

Ahead of its launch, users with select Android devices can download previews and beta versions of the upcoming operating system. In this article, we will go over all the devices that are slated to get the Developer Preview 2 of the upcoming Android version.

Multiple devices are getting the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 later this month

It is worth noting that the developer previews of the upcoming Android versions will only launch on the Google Pixel devices. This is because they are among the very few products to run stock Android.

In addition, Google gets a chance to interact with them on a first-hand basis. This allows the company to iron out any bugs and issues as soon as possible.

The Android 14 Developer Preview 2 can be downloaded on the following Google Pixel devices once it rolls out later this March:

Google Pixel 4a 5G Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 5a Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro

It is worth noting that Android 14 will only be available on the 5G variant of the Pixel 4a, which was introduced in October 2020. The older version of the budget device, which supports only up to LTE connectivity, will not get the update, the developer previews, or the betas.

How to get the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 without a Google Pixel phone

The Google Pixel 7 series (Image via Google)

Developers and enthusiasts who do not have access to a Google Pixel device need not panic. The company, in an effort to make things easier for developers, allows the emulation of their operating system in any environment, including phones, tablets, or large-screen devices like Windows and MacOS computers.

This can be easily done via Android Studio, a free downloadable utility. A detailed guide to setting up the emulation process can be found on the Android developer's website.

Exciting new features are headed to Android

The upcoming Android 14 update will not be a massive step-up in terms of how users interact with the operating system and the UI. However, Google is adding several key security and usability features that will elevate the overall experience.

These include the support for passkeys, a secure credential manager, safer dynamic code loading, and blocking the installation of apps built to run on older APIs.

The devices will also receive selective gallery permissions, a feature iPhones have had for a couple of years now.

Overall, the exciting new changes and additions headed to the upcoming Google-designed operating system make it a solid update worth waiting for.

