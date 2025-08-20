Ryzen 9 9955X6D leaked specs, prices, and more

Recent leaks have suggested AMD is cooking a Ryzen 9 9955X6D as the next step-up in its processor game. It likely fixes a key bottleneck on the existing high-end 9950X3D design, allowing for bundling even more 3D V-cache. These details were recently unveiled by reliable industry insider Moore's Law is Dead, who took to YouTube to discuss the upcoming AMD flagship alongside Intel's Series 3-based Core Ultra 9 385K chips.
Much of the information on these processors, however, is based on early leaks. According to MLID and KitGuru, who unveiled the chip in episode 323 of the "Broken Silicon" podcast, the processor is under work. However, there are contradictory claims from ChipHell forum user wjm47196, according to whom "dual-X3D" chips "don't exist."
Let's review everything unveiled about the rumoured enthusiast-grade Team Red CPU.
What are the leaked specs of the Ryzen 9 9955X6D?
The key change with the rumoured 9955X6D is expected to be more 3D V-cache. For the last couple of generations, Ryzen 9-based X3D processors have had a notable bottleneck: they're based on a hybrid design. The 16 cores were divided among two core complexes (CCX). One of them bundled all of the V-cache, while the other was identical to a traditional CCX on the 9950X. That is changing with the new design.
Here's a quick look at how the specs conform to the other existing Ryzen 9-based X3D chips:
What are the expected prices of the Ryzen 9 9955X6D?
The price range cited by Moore's Law is Dead and other hardware leakers for the hypothetical dual X3D processor is $799-$999 USD. For starters, that's a wide range. But it also makes the X6D chip the costliest Ryzen ever. For some context, the 9950X3D debuted at $699, with the capable 7950X3D selling at $599 in the current market.
Expected performance of the Ryzen 9 9955X6D
It's worth noting that there are quite a few sources that claim these chips don't exist. Besides "wjm47196" from ChipHell, WCCFtech also reported on the contradictory claims, leading to some hot community debates. AMD previously stated in January 2025 that dual-X3D designs were "not economically viable." Their main point was limited gaming benefits amid significantly increased cost concerns.
However, things have significantly changed since then, given AI workload demands that extremely benefit from a larger AI cache.
Coming to performance deltas, hardware communities project 4-11% gaming improvements over the 9950X3D. The primary gains would only be seen in CPU-heavy games like Warhammer 40,000, Cyberpunk 2077, and others. Major technical challenges with the dual-X3D design are:
- Cross-CCD latency concerns in asymmetric cache designs
- Substantial power consumption increases (200W TDP)
- Complex thermal management requirements
The AMD Ryzen 9 9955X6D exists only in leak claims and community speculation. Although reliable sources like MLID and KitGuru are now talking about it, we have no confirmation from AMD yet. While the processor appears to be promising, we recommend that users take all details discussed in this article with a grain of salt.