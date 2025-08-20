Ryzen 9 9955X6D leaked specs, prices, and more

Recent leaks have suggested AMD is cooking a Ryzen 9 9955X6D as the next step-up in its processor game. It likely fixes a key bottleneck on the existing high-end 9950X3D design, allowing for bundling even more 3D V-cache. These details were recently unveiled by reliable industry insider Moore's Law is Dead, who took to YouTube to discuss the upcoming AMD flagship alongside Intel's Series 3-based Core Ultra 9 385K chips.

Ad

Much of the information on these processors, however, is based on early leaks. According to MLID and KitGuru, who unveiled the chip in episode 323 of the "Broken Silicon" podcast, the processor is under work. However, there are contradictory claims from ChipHell forum user wjm47196, according to whom "dual-X3D" chips "don't exist."

Let's review everything unveiled about the rumoured enthusiast-grade Team Red CPU.

What are the leaked specs of the Ryzen 9 9955X6D?

The Ryzen 9 9955X6D could deliver significant gains in AI and CPU-heavy workloads (Image via AMD)

The key change with the rumoured 9955X6D is expected to be more 3D V-cache. For the last couple of generations, Ryzen 9-based X3D processors have had a notable bottleneck: they're based on a hybrid design. The 16 cores were divided among two core complexes (CCX). One of them bundled all of the V-cache, while the other was identical to a traditional CCX on the 9950X. That is changing with the new design.

Ad

Trending

Here's a quick look at how the specs conform to the other existing Ryzen 9-based X3D chips:

Specification Ryzen 9 9955X6D (Rumored) Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (Mobile - Confirmed) Ryzen 9 9950X3D (Desktop - Confirmed) Status Unconfirmed leak/rumor Official, launched Jan 2025 Official, launched Mar 2025 Architecture Zen 5 Zen 5 Zen 5 Process Node 4nm TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm TSMC Cores/Threads 16C/32T 16C/32T 16C/32T Base Clock Unknown 2.0 GHz 4.3 GHz Boost Clock Unknown Up to 5.4 GHz Up to 5.65 GHz L3 Cache 192MB (Dual X3D) 128MB (Single X3D) 144MB (Single X3D) 3D V-Cache 128MB (64MB per CCD) 64MB (Single CCD) 96MB (Single CCD) Standard L3 64MB (32MB per CCD) 64MB 48MB TDP 200W (rumored) 55-75W (configurable) 170W Platform AM5 Desktop Mobile (FP8) AM5 Desktop Memory Support DDR5-5600 (estimated) DDR5-5600 DDR5-5600 PCIe Support PCIe 5.0 (estimated) PCIe 4.0 PCIe 5.0 Price (MSRP) $799-999 (rumored) OEM only $699 Availability Does not exist Q1 2025 March 2025 Key Feature First dual X3D consumer CPU Mobile X3D flagship Desktop X3D flagship Target Use Extreme enthusiast/AI workloads High-end gaming laptops High-end desktop gaming Gaming Performance 4-11% over single X3D (projected) Leading mobile gaming CPU 37% faster than Intel 285K

Ad

What are the expected prices of the Ryzen 9 9955X6D?

The price range cited by Moore's Law is Dead and other hardware leakers for the hypothetical dual X3D processor is $799-$999 USD. For starters, that's a wide range. But it also makes the X6D chip the costliest Ryzen ever. For some context, the 9950X3D debuted at $699, with the capable 7950X3D selling at $599 in the current market.

Ad

Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Intel Core i9-14900K: Which is the best gaming CPU?

Expected performance of the Ryzen 9 9955X6D

AMD has previously stated dual-X3D chips may not exist, citing economic factors (Image via SHI)

It's worth noting that there are quite a few sources that claim these chips don't exist. Besides "wjm47196" from ChipHell, WCCFtech also reported on the contradictory claims, leading to some hot community debates. AMD previously stated in January 2025 that dual-X3D designs were "not economically viable." Their main point was limited gaming benefits amid significantly increased cost concerns.

Ad

However, things have significantly changed since then, given AI workload demands that extremely benefit from a larger AI cache.

Coming to performance deltas, hardware communities project 4-11% gaming improvements over the 9950X3D. The primary gains would only be seen in CPU-heavy games like Warhammer 40,000, Cyberpunk 2077, and others. Major technical challenges with the dual-X3D design are:

Cross-CCD latency concerns in asymmetric cache designs

Substantial power consumption increases (200W TDP)

Complex thermal management requirements

The AMD Ryzen 9 9955X6D exists only in leak claims and community speculation. Although reliable sources like MLID and KitGuru are now talking about it, we have no confirmation from AMD yet. While the processor appears to be promising, we recommend that users take all details discussed in this article with a grain of salt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More