Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra drops to the lowest price on Newegg

When the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was first released, it was among the best flagship smartphones, delivering so much value for the price it asked for. The Galaxy S23 Ultra excelled in almost every aspect but was a bit expensive for some consumers. However, its price has now dropped to under $800 on Newegg.

In this article, we explain why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still an incredible smartphone to buy.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for only $779.99

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with S Pen (Image via Samsung, Newegg)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was originally launched at $1,199, but it is currently available at only $779.99 on Newegg. That's a $420 discount, making it an incredible deal you should not miss.

Trending

Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Operating system Android 14 with OneUI 6.1.1 Memory & storage 8GB RAM & 256GB storage

12GB RAM & 256GB storage

12GB RAM & 512GB storage

12GB RAM & 1TB storage

Camera setup 200MP Quad rear camera system with 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 5000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging system

Design and display

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's design and display are among its most standout features. The body sports a combination of aluminum and glass, giving it a premium and robust feel. The matte finish on the rear glass makes the device feel exceptionally good to the touch.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in multiple colors, but some might not be available in 2025.

The smartphone's screen, one of the best on the market, is large, providing an excellent viewing experience. It features an AMOLED panel that is both color-accurate and incredibly bright, which is particularly useful when using the device outdoors. Additionally, the display can dynamically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, enhancing both smoothness and battery life.

Performance and gaming

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which has a higher clock speed than any other phone using the same processor. This gives the smartphone a significant speed advantage.

This processor can handle any apps or programs with ease. Even the most graphically demanding games, like PUBG, COD Mobile, and Genshin Impact, will run smoothly on this smartphone, even at the highest graphical settings.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear camera system (Image via Samsung, Newegg)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear camera system is among the best available on the market. It features a 200MP quad-camera setup, consisting of primary, ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscopic telephoto lenses. The photos captured with these cameras are highly detailed and have a warm tone close to natural colors.

The subjects' and environments' details are well-preserved, even when zooming in. For higher zoom requirements, the combination of telephoto and periscopic telephoto lenses allows you to take photos at 10X zoom levels while maintaining as much detail as possible. The front camera is also quite capable, capturing great selfies with good detail and natural skin tones.

Battery life and charging

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts exceptional battery life. You can easily spend your time watching movies, browsing the web, and texting, with 20-30% battery remaining by the end of the day. The device supports both wired and wireless charging, offering added convenience.

Should you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers a true flagship experience in all aspects. From design and display to camera and battery life, everything is excellent.

The recent price cut makes this smartphone even more appealing and easy to recommend. If you're in the market for a new phone, don't miss out on this deal.

Also read: 10 best features of Android 16 Developer Preview 1 & 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback