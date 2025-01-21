Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus expected specs, features, prices, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been in the leaks for many months. A lot has been leaked about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, including its design. As per leaks, the new smartphone won't feature any significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, Galaxy S24 Plus, and all the changes will be iterative, including the chipset and camera improvements.

In this article, we will analyze all the leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

What are the leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus?

Circle to search AI feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image via Samsung)

Most of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus's specs were originally leaked by Android Headlines. However, other leakers, including Anthony @TheGalox_ on X, corroborated it and added more information about the upcoming smartphone.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Here are the leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus:

Display : 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate Chipset : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Software : Android 15-based OneUI 7

: Android 15-based OneUI 7 Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Cameras : 50 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera

: 50 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera Storage : 128/256/512 GB

: 128/256/512 GB Battery : 4,900 mAh

: 4,900 mAh Charging : 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

: 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Thickness: 7.3mm

The highlight of this leak is the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should deliver a significant improvement in performance and efficiency over its predecessor. X user Anthony @TheGalox_ also claims the new Galaxy S25 Plus will feature more efficient 12nm LPDD5X RAM modules to achieve even more battery life.

Expand Tweet

What are the rumored features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus?

For the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S25 series, it appears Samsung has shifted its focus on providing a better user experience, camera, and AI capabilities. As per the leaks, these three features will get the most improvements this year.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is leaked to be thinner, leading to a more comfortable grip and better usability. The camera performance may also get a boost from the improved ISP (Image Signal Processor) and AI capabilities of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Speaking of AI, we may see more and better Galaxy AI capabilities on the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones, including a new and improved LLM-powered Bixby Assistant. Samsung demonstrated this in its Unpacked 2025 even teaser video.

Other than that, a few more features could be announced at the event.

What is the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus?

Gaming on Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image via Samsung)

Korean news outlet FNNews claims the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB storage will cost the same as its predecessor. The Galaxy S24 Plus was launched in the US for a starting price tag of $999, so we are expecting the upcoming Galaxy S25 Plus to feature the same starting price.

That said, FNNews claims the 512GB storage variant will have a small price bump.

What is the expected launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus?

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be live on January 22, 2025. While the Korean Giant didn't explicitly mention if the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus would launch at the event, the teaser video hinted at that.

The clip showed off a new Galaxy AI feature, which is exclusive to the flagship Galaxy phones. This is likely a nod to the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Also read: 10 best features of Android 16 Developer Preview 1 & 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback