Samsung Galaxy S25 expected specs, features, prices, and more

Many details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, including its renders, have been leaked online. According to these, the changes in the successor will be iterative in nature, so don't expect any extraordinary features or overhauled design changes. Most of the improvements in the Galaxy S25 will be confined to design changes, a chipset upgrade, and camera advancement.

In this article, we will analyze all the leaks and tell you everything you need to know.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

What are the leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25?

Samsung Galaxy AI (Image via Samsung)

According to an exclusive leak from Android Headlines, most of the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 will remain the same. The only changes will be in the dimensions, chipset, camera, and AI.

Trending

However, the camera improvements are a result of better AI technology and not the camera sensors, which actually remain the same. Later, an X leaker, @TheGalox_, who previously leaked many details of the Galaxy S23 series, also corroborated the same.

Expand Tweet

Here are the expected specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 according to all the leaked information:

Display : 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Software : Android 15-based OneUI 7

: Android 15-based OneUI 7 Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Cameras : 50 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera

: 50 + 10 + 12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera Storage : 128/256/512 GB

: 128/256/512 GB Battery : 4,000 mAh

: 4,000 mAh Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor should increase the gaming performance even more and deliver better Galaxy AI capabilities.

What are the rumored features of the Samsung Galaxy S25?

Expand Tweet

According to @TheGalox_, the Galaxy S25 is going to be slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessor. This would improve phone's grip and one-handed usability.

The new Galaxy smartphone is also expected to have more AI capabilities and even integration with the Bixby to deliver significantly better quality-of-life improvements. Samsung also demonstrated it in a teaser video of the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event video.

The AI is also expected to be deeply integrated into the camera app, which will help improve the camera performance even more. There could be a few more surprises, but unfortunately, we don't know what those could be.

What is the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S25?

Samsung Galaxy ecosystem (Image via Samsung, Amazon)

There aren't any credible leaks that suggest a price bump this year for the Samsung Galaxy S25. Since its predecessor, Galaxy S24, sported a $799 price tag, we are expecting the base model of the Galaxy S25 to cost around the same.

However, the Korean Industry Post believes the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is more expensive than its predecessor. This could lead to a small increment in the price tag. Nonetheless, that's just speculation on our part.

What is the expected launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S25?

Samsung has sent the invites for the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set to take place on January 22, 2025. We expect the new Galaxy S25 series to launch at this event. Samsung also hinted at that in the event teaser by showing off a new Galaxy AI feature.

Galaxy AI is one of the features exclusive to Samsung's flagship phones, so there's a good chance it's the Galaxy S25 series that is going to be released at this event.

Also read: 10 best features of Android 16 Developer Preview 1 & 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback