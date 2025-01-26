Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which is the best smartphone?

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra on January 22, 2025, to better compete with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new phones bring more performance, better camera, bigger display, slimmer body, and more. Samsung has also developed more Galaxy AI capabilities for the Galaxy S25 Ultra to better compete with the iPhone 16 Pro Max's AI.

In this article, we will compare the two phones, analyze them, and suggest which smartphone is better.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Detailed comparison

We plan to do an in-depth comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max to better judge which phone you should buy. We will compare their every aspect to understand which is the best smartphone.

Here's what you need to know about Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Specs comparison

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S25 ULtra Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Display 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 Pro Operating system Android 15-based OneUI 7 iOS 18.2.1 Memory & storage 12/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage Camera setup 200+10+50+50MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera 48+12+48MP rear camera setup and 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 25W wireless Qi2 fast charging

4685mAh with 25W wired and wireless MagSafe charging

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design and colors (Image via Samsung)

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains mostly the same as that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The only changes are in the thickness and weight of the body, Gorilla Glass protection, and display.

Let's start with the body. The new Galaxy S25 Ultra is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and you will feel the difference when holding them both side by side. Everything else remains the same, including the Titanium side frame. However, the front and rear glass are upgraded with Gorilla Armor 2.

This brings the Galaxy S25 Ultra close to the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of build quality and glass protection. The two phones are tied in design and build quality, but the former wins in display.

The display of the Galaxy S25 Ultra now has a 6.9-inch screen, the same as its iPhone counterpart. However, its display is significantly less reflective compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and you will easily see the difference when outside.

Also, Samsung developed a lot of Galaxy AI capabilities, which brings it closer to the Apple Intelligence of the iPhone.

Performance and cooling

Here are some benchmarks of the two chipsets powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

Benchmarks Snapdragon 8 Elite (Galaxy S25 Ultra) Apple A18 Pro (iPhone 16 pro Max) GeekBench 6 (Single-Core) 3155 3582 GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core) 9723 9089 3DMark Solar Bay 10564 7985

When it comes to performance, both Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max will perform similarly in most day-to-day applications and programs. That's because the CPU capabilities of the two chipsets are extremely similar.

However, the GPU performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra is more powerful than the Apple A18 Pro and will deliver better results in most games. This phone also has a larger vapor chamber, leading to a more consistent gaming performance than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Memory and storage

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has 12GB memory, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has only 8GB. That may seem like a big difference, but it's not in reality, since the iOS operating system is known to be better at memory management than the Android phone.

Additionally, both phones have the same storage configurations. We have to call it a tie in this department.

Camera performance

iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 200MP quad-camera, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 48MP triple camera setup. More cameras and higher megapixels don't mean better results. It's up to the camera sensor and the image processing algorithms.

In this case, the Galaxy S25 Ultra wins nonetheless. Whether you are taking normal shots, ultra-wide, or zoomed pictures, the Samsung phones capture more details than the iPhone. The color reproduction and the exposure are also better done on the former.

Video recording is where the Galaxy S25 Ultra loses to the Phone 16 Pro Max, as it is significantly better on the latter. The iPhone's camera can shift its focus between objects in a scene much faster than the Samsung phone, which delivers better video clarity. It's up to you to choose which is more important: pictures or videos.

Battery and charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max will deliver similar battery life in most day-to-day usage. YouTuber XEETECHCARE, did an extensive battery drain test on the two phones and found them similar, but the iPhone lasted 30 minutes more. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a small advantage there.

Also, the charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slightly faster, thanks to the higher 45W charging support. However, the MagSafe wireless charging system of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is much better as it uses magnets to align the wireless pad, which leads to faster and more efficient charging. The Galaxy S25 Pro Max doesn't utilize magnets in the wireless charging system.

Pricing

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1,199. Essentially, you will be paying $100 more for the Samsung phone.

Final thoughts on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with S-Pen (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra does secure more wins over the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The former has a less reflective display, higher gaming performance, better camera, and faster charging, but the latter has better video recording, more battery life, and wireless charging. This begs the question, is the Galaxy S25 Ultra worth spending $100 over the iPhone 16 Pro? Well, that depends on a few factors.

If you want the best camera and gaming performance for online multiplayer sessions, the Samsung phone should be your choice. However, if you are well invested in the Apple ecosystem and don't mind slightly lower gaming performance or the other perks of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the obvious choice.

They are both fantastic phones, and the differences between them are quite limited. Therefore, you won't go wrong with either phone.

