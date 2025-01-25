Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Z Flip6: Which is the better smartphone?

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week, and it comes with a ton of new features, including several AI advancements. The upgrades have more to do with software, so it'd be interesting to see how it holds up against the Galaxy Z Flip6, which is another very performant phone.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Samsung Galaxy S25, discuss how it stacks up against the Z Flip6, and see which emerges as the better daily driver.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Z Flip6: Specs and Performance

The Galaxy S25 boasts an impressive spec sheet (Image via Samsung)

The new Galaxy S25 comes with several software advancements and very few hardware upgrades. This includes a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a better camera setup, and a better price point.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip6, the S25 has a slightly smaller display. The Z Flip6 is a flip phone, so it features a larger display. However, both phones are the same when it comes to display resolution, panel type, and refresh rate. Thus, the viewing experience on both phones remains the same, with the Z Flip6 having a small advantage over screen size.

The S25 features a triple camera setup, whereas the latter features two cameras. The sensor resolution of the S25 is higher as well, thus capturing better pictures.

In terms of battery, both devices feature the same 4000 mAh unit. Samsung claims the new S25 will have around 29 hours of video playback. Based on user reviews, the Galaxy Z Flip6 does have an all-day battery with an average run time of 16 hours.

These are the detailed specs of the two phones:

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.2”, FHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.7”, FHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Camera Rear: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps Rear: 50MP + 12MP Front: 10MP Video: 4K/60fps, FHD/240fps RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Price Starts at $799.99 Starts at $1099.99

The new processor grants the S25 an edge over the Z Flip6 in terms of gaming performance. The Snapdragon 8 Elite features the Oryon CPU and the Adreno GPU, which offers a 40% increase in Ray Tracing.

Thus, demanding games like Rainbow Six Mobile, CarX Street, and Bright Memory: Infinite can be played in some of the best settings with Ray Tracing turned on. Both phones feature 12GB RAM, which is more than enough for multitasking and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Z Flip6: Which phone has the better camera?

The new Galaxy S25 features a better camera setup (Image via Samsung)

A true camera performance test of the Galaxy S25 is yet to be done, but based on the sample images provided by Samsung, we can tell it's at least as good as last year's Galaxy S24. It features a triple camera setup compared to the two cameras on the Z Flip6. The Z Flip6 isn't exactly popular for its camera, but it still shoots images with great quality and coloration.

Speaking of video, the S25 might surpass the Z Flip6 as it is apparantly capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps while the latter maxes out at 4K/60fps. Shooting 4K on the S25 will likely be smoother as well, as it can shoot at up to 120fps. Moreover, the S25 features several AI features that improve video quality, particularly in low-light situations. Nightography mode will likely help reduce noise and offers clearer images and videos in low light.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Z Flip6: What are their prices?

The prices of the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 are quite apart. This has more to do with the unique build of the Z Flip6 than the features it possesses. The new S25 features a more powerful processor, a better camera, and better AI performance, all at a lower price point.

These are the prices of the Galaxy S25:

256GB: $799.99

512GB: $1019.99

These are the prices of the Galaxy Z Flip6:

256GB: $1099.99

512GB: $1219.99

Final Verdict: Which is the better smartphone?

Based on the comparison we've done, we see that the Samsung Galaxy S25 rises as the better performer. It's a better phone when it comes to performance and camera. It features a more affordable price point in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 6.

The final choice here would come down to what you prefer. Those wanting a high-performance daily driver can go for the S25, while those wanting a unique smartphone that offers great performance can go for the Z Flip6.

