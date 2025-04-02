Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as one of their Top Deals on their website. The tablet was originally priced at $1,199.99, but is now available for $1,099.99, saving you $100. The tablet features a stunning 14.6-inch display, with S Pen support and a lasting battery life. It comes with dual cameras, both on the front and back, and a ton of storage as well.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is available for a discount on Best Buy (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the perfect tablet for students, artists, and daily multitaskers. The tab features an AMOLED screen and comes with the S Pen included in the box.

Here are the detailed specs of the tablet:

Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Processor Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ Display 14.6-inch, WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120 Hz RAM and ROM 12 GB, 16 GB RAM 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Storage Camera Rear: 13 MP + 8 MP Front: 12 MP + 12 MP Video Capabilities 4K UHD/30 FPS, 1080p/30 FPS Battery 11200 mAh

Performance

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is packed with performance-enhancing hardware, featuring the Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. This processor features a clock speed of 3.4 GHz, making it a super-fast choice for smooth multitasking and gaming. It can easily handle demanding mobile games like COD Warzone, Grid Autosport, Ark Survival Evolved, and more at a stable 60 FPS framerate.

The tablet is available in 12 GB and 16 GB RAM variants. However, this particular model comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which is quite decent for the price. Moreover, 12 gigs of RAM helps with smoother performance and easy multitasking, without any lags or stutters.

Display and build

You can search for anything with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra features a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The large display is perfect for viewing content, playing video games, and also for creative workloads. Artists would likely find the larger display to be quite helpful, along with the S Pen support and the responsive panel.

The device features an anti-reflective surface, which makes it easy to view outdoors. The build is also super sleek, making it easy to hold and carry around. You can attach the S Pen magnetically to the back of the tablet.

Camera

Despite being a tablet, it features a great set of cameras. The Tab S10 Ultra has two cameras on the front along with two on the back, both of which shoot up to 4K at 30 FPS. The cameras on the back are quite impressive, featuring a 13 MP wide lens along with an 8 MP ultrawide. It can also shoot HDR video on the front and back.

Battery life

The 11200 mAh battery lasts for up to 16 hours of video playback, as claimed by Samsung. The beefy battery is perfect for long hours of usage, especially when you're travelling. User reviews say the tab lasts over 9 hours of moderate to heavy use.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra worth purchasing during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra during the sale period on Best Buy. It offers immense value for money with its specs and competitive pricing. The device has a large display and comes with excellent performance for gaming and multitasking. Furthermore, the S Pen brings in a ton of features that improve the overall user experience.

