Google Pixel Tablet available at lowest price on Amazon

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Google Pixel Tablet during the daily deals on the website. It was originally priced at $399, but the discount brings it down to a total of $299, saving you $100. It features a stunning 10.95-inch screen with powerful specs for productivity, multitasking, and gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Google Pixel Tablet and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

Google Pixel Tablet: Specs and features

The Google Pixel Tablet has a great deal on Amazon (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel Tablet combines high performance, an impressive display, and versatile camera capabilities, making it suitable for a range of users, from casual consumers to professionals.

These are the detailed specs of the tablet:

Features Google Pixel Tablet Processor Google Tensor G2 Display 10.95”, 2560 x 1600, 500 nits brightness RAM and ROM 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB, 256GB Storage Camera Rear: 8MP Front: 8MP Video Capabilities 1080p/30fps Battery 7020 mAh (27 Wh)

Performance

The tablet is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset, which features an octa-core CPU and a Mali-G710 MP7 GPU, allowing for great gaming performance. The setup ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for everyday tasks as well as more demanding applications.

It is a solid option for 60Hz gaming, particularly for moderately demanding games like Genshin Impact, CODM, and PUBG Mobile. More demanding titles like CarX Street and ARK: Survival Evolved also run well, but certainly not at their best.

The tablet comes with 8 GB RAM and storage options of up to 256 GB, providing ample space for apps and media without the need for expandable storage. This configuration should be enough for most tasks. However, those finding storage to be limiting can always upgrade using the memory card slot.

Display and build

The device features a beautiful 10.95-inch display, featuring a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution. This looks incredible on the large screen, allowing for high-quality content streaming and gaming. The high-resolution display delivers vibrant colors and sharp details, which is also ideal for reading eBooks.

The screen reaches a peak brightness of up to 500 nits, ensuring good visibility even in bright environments. However, 500 nits isn't the best for super bright outdoor conditions. As it features an IPS panel, you can expect some glare in bright places.

It features a sturdy build with its aluminum frame design. It's also incredibly light for a large tablet. At 493 grams, the Pixel tablet is portable, yet sturdy for daily use.

Camera

The Google Pixel Tablet features a decent and minimalist camera setup for a tab. You get a single 8MP rear camera along with an 8MP front camera as well. While it may not be much, it is still capable of shooting decent pictures at high quality. It surely isn't comparable to the image quality of mobile phone cameras, but still does a decent job.

In terms of video, you can shoot up to 1080p at 30fps. Again, it isn't the best, but it comes with cool features like video stabilization and Live HDR+, which enhance picture quality.

Battery

The tablet houses a 7020 mAh battery, which is incredible for the price. Google claims the tablet can last up to 12 hours of video streaming. Based on user reviews, it lasts around 11 hours of light to moderate use. However, with gaming and other heavy workloads, you can expect significantly lower runtimes.

Is it worth purchasing the Google Pixel Tablet during the sale?

We recommend you get the Google Pixel Tablet during the sale on Amazon. The discount offers immense value for money, particularly for those on a tighter budget. The tablet's high-end specs make it the ideal choice for content viewing, artists, and large-screen gaming as well.

