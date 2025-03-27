Samsung is reportedly preparing a new Fold phone with a triple-folding display

Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate, launched earlier this year (2025), is the world's first phone with a triple-folding display. With the device becoming quite popular, it seems Samsung also wants a piece of that pie. According to a machine-translated report from the Korean outlet ETNEWS, Samsung is reportedly in touch with other manufacturers to source components for its triple-folding phone.

According to the report, component sourcing will begin early in April 2025 and is expected to enter full production later that month. The ETNEWS report also indicates that the triple-folding phone will launch alongside other Samsung Galaxy Z foldable phones. ETNEWS has accurately reported on Samsung phones previously, so there seems to be some credibility to this report as well.

In this article, we will analyze the reports of the triple-folding phone from Samsung and explain everything you need to know about it.

Samsung's triple-folding approach will reportedly be different from others

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on a desk (Image via Samsung)

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is the only folding phone with a triple display on the market right now. However, it is not available in the US and some other regions owing to ongoing trade wars. This gives Samsung the perfect opportunity to usher in its own version of the triple-folding phone.

Korean outlet ETNEWS reports that Samsung is preparing its own version of a triple-folding phone, and it will reportedly be called the Galaxy G Fold. This means that the new device will not be a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold series, which will continue to exist separately.

According to the Korean outlet, Samsung is approaching the triple-folding phone with a different concept. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate folds outwards, while Samsung wants its phone display to fold inwards.

The main or inner display of the Galaxy G Fold reportedly measures 9.96 inches, while the cover or external display could be 6.49 inches. This may end up being Samsung's largest foldable phone as well. That said, since the Galaxy G Fold is expected to fold inwards, it could also be a lot thicker.

When will this Samsung triple-display phone launch?

According to ETNEWS, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy G Fold, a triple-folding phone, alongside the Galaxy Z series fold phones. Chances are the Korean tech giant will launch it at the next Unpacked 2025 event later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched with a starting price of $1,899, so the pricing of the Galaxy G Fold is expected to be a lot higher.

