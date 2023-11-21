Should you buy Google Pixel 8 during Black Friday 2023 or wait for Pixel 9

Among all the available smartphones on the current market, few of them are as well-balanced as the Google Pixel 8. Google's latest flagship was launched in October 2023, and its overall performance has been nothing short of excellent. Thanks to the Black Friday sales, the flagship is now enjoying a discount of $150 on the base variant (the costlier variants also have discounts).

This creates a dilemma for many since rumors of the Google Pixel 9 are coming soon. It's expected to be released sometime in mid-2024, although Google could bring the launch date forward.

With 2023 coming to an end soon, some might think that investing in the Google Pixel 8 might not be worthwhile. However, the latest Black Friday 2023 discount makes it an even better deal.

Google Pixel 8 is one of the best deals to get during Black Friday 2023

Google Pixel 8 was one of the strongest launches in the flagship's history, which has only become sweeter due to the Black Friday 2023 discount.

It's a fantastic blend of robust hardware, well supported by optimized software. The two combine well to offer numerous unique features rarely found on many devices in any price range.

Model Google Pixel 8 Release October, 2023 Price $699 (Discounted price $549) Processor Tensor G3 RAM 8 GB DDR 5 Storage 128 GB, 256 GB Battery 4,575 mAH Primary Camera Dual (50 MP + 12 MP) Selfie Camera 10.5 MP Screen 6.2" 120 Hz display

The compact handset has a 6.2" OLED screen that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate display. The screen offers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness along with HDR 10+ support. With resolution support of 1080 x 2400 pixels, it boasts a screen dimension of 20:9 with a 428 ppi density.

Out of the box, you'll get the well-optimized Android 14, and do note that all Google flagships are the first to enjoy any update. The new release is powered by the Google Tensor G3, which is the latest in its line. When it comes to storage, users can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB, but the base variant only offers 8 GB of RAM.

The camera is one of the strong points of this model, which has a dual-lens setup. The primary camera, with 50 mp, is well complimented by an ultrawide 12 mp lens.

While 4K recording is limited to 60 FPS, switching to 1080p will allow users to record up to 240 FPS. It's as good as possible, supporting features like dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, and Ultra-HDR.

While the Google Pixel 8 is no short of features, it's backed up by a 4,575 maH Li-ion cell. There's even support for fast charging in wired mode, and the device also offers reverse wireless. The latest model is available in three shades, although some might be hard to find, thanks to the Black Friday 2023 discounts.

Is the Google Pixel 8 worth buying during Black Friday 2023?

It's worth noting that the device is currently enjoying a $150 discount after barely completing a month in circulation. Even at full price, the Google Pixel 8 is fantastic and caters to different demands.

Google has also promised seven years of support, which is massive for any device, irrespective of its price segment. This also ensures that any form of bug will be quickly removed, and more extended support will undoubtedly help increase the shelf life of this flagship.

The superior software support and optimization also gel well with the powerful hardware. The Tensor G3 has fully enabled Google AI support, which is only set to get more advanced with time. The 8 GB of RAM is enough for any operation and should be enough even for those who love to game on their handhelds.

The new chip is far more efficient when it comes to AI processing. This will be highly beneficial for daily functions. The superb camera also comes with the Magic Editor, which has also made incredible strides in recent times.

Nobody knows when the Google Pixel 9 will be released, and the Google Pixel 8 is barely a month old. With a Black Friday 2023 discount of $150, it's the perfect investment you could make.