Should gamers upgrade to Windows 11 24H2?

As Microsoft gears up for the OS update, will the upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 benefit gamers? The answer is yes, and Microsoft also hopes they take this leap of faith. In fact, the tech giant are preparing a whole host of impressive changes that will improve how you use Windows and play games on it.

Everything from gaming to productivity will be upgraded through a major AI update, which is Microsoft's core focus in this Windows 11 OS via the 24H2 update.

Let's find out what the upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 brings and if it's worth it.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Why you should upgrade to Windows 11 24H2?

Windows 11 running on a laptop on top of a desk (Image via Microsoft)

The upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 update, codenamed Germanium, is a major shift from the previous Windows 11 version. The new upgrade is expected to bring significant performance improvements, along with a bunch of new features. The 24H2 update will arrive sometime during the second half of 2024.

It will bring many changes that can improve gaming performance as well. Here are all the changes you can expect with the upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.

All changes post upgrade to Windows 11 24H2

Copilot AI running on Windows (Image via Microsoft)

New features

New Copilot AI : Copilot is already here in Windows 11. But with the new 24H2 update, a new hardware-based offline version of Copilot will also be available. The new AI will work faster and bring a new perspective to using a computer. Maybe you can ask it to help solve a puzzle where you are stuck in a game. It will continue to get updates over time.

: Copilot is already here in Windows 11. But with the new 24H2 update, a new hardware-based offline version of Copilot will also be available. The new AI will work faster and bring a new perspective to using a computer. Maybe you can ask it to help solve a puzzle where you are stuck in a game. It will continue to get updates over time. Sudo for Windows 11 : Sudo, short for Superuser do, has existed outside the Windows platform for a long time. It allows the normal terminal to run elevated privileges to the terminal itself or other applications. But now, it's coming to Windows

: Sudo, short for Superuser do, has existed outside the Windows platform for a long time. It allows the normal terminal to run elevated privileges to the terminal itself or other applications. But now, it's coming to Windows AutoSR AI for gaming : Gamers have been enjoying upscaling features like DLSS, FSR, or XESS for a while now, but things could be changing for the better. Microsoft could bring an AI-based super-resolution upscaling feature called AutoSR built directly into Windows. As the name suggests, it could be enabled directly in Windows for maximum compatibility with games.

: Gamers have been enjoying upscaling features like DLSS, FSR, or XESS for a while now, but things could be changing for the better. Microsoft could bring an AI-based super-resolution upscaling feature called AutoSR built directly into Windows. As the name suggests, it could be enabled directly in Windows for maximum compatibility with games. Voice Clarity and Speak For Me AI : Both these new AI-based features will help you achieve a better communication setup.

: Both these new AI-based features will help you achieve a better communication setup. Network : The upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 will also bring support for WIFI 7 and password sharing via QR code.

: The upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 will also bring support for WIFI 7 and password sharing via QR code. DirectSR for gaming: This is for game developers. Implementing DLSS, FSR, or XESS individually takes too much time and resources, but not anymore. Microsoft is developing the DirectSR, a set of APIs that will simplify the work of game devs. By implementing the API, the game will have access to all three game upscaling technologies.

Changes to existing features

Windows File Explorer with tabs (Image via Microsoft)

Taskbar : The taskbar is getting a ton of improvements, including new progress bar indicators and various quality-of-life improvements. New tiles are also added to the quick settings menu.

: The taskbar is getting a ton of improvements, including new progress bar indicators and various quality-of-life improvements. New tiles are also added to the quick settings menu. Bluetooth : The Bluetooth page in the settings is also getting some improvements in device scanning and how the devices appear on the scan list. Common devices will appear directly, while uncommon devices will appear under the "Show more devices" button. This helps unclutter the Bluetooth devices list.

: The Bluetooth page in the settings is also getting some improvements in device scanning and how the devices appear on the scan list. Common devices will appear directly, while uncommon devices will appear under the "Show more devices" button. This helps unclutter the Bluetooth devices list. File Explorer : File Explorer is getting a bunch of new improvements. You'll be able to extract and create .rar, .7z, gzip, bzip2, and more compression formats. The Snap Assist being focused on with this update as well. Moeover, the Cut, Copy, Rename, Share, and Delete buttons in the context menu will get labels under them.

: File Explorer is getting a bunch of new improvements. You'll be able to extract and create .rar, .7z, gzip, bzip2, and more compression formats. The Snap Assist being focused on with this update as well. Moeover, the Cut, Copy, Rename, Share, and Delete buttons in the context menu will get labels under them. Energy Saver : The new energy saver functionality will replace the existing battery saver with even better functionality.

: The new energy saver functionality will replace the existing battery saver with even better functionality. Networking : Improvements are made to SMB and DNR protocols for better networking capabilities.

: Improvements are made to SMB and DNR protocols for better networking capabilities. Settings: Various control panel items are moving over to the Settings app, including color profile management.

Features removed

The following features will be permanently removed with the upgrade to Windows 11 24H2:

Windows Mixed Reality

Microsoft Defender Application Guard for Edge

Legacy console mode

Steps Recorder

Windows Maps

Movies and TV

VBScript

WordPad

Cortana

Microsoft is removing all these features as they're barely used by even 0.1% of Windows users. These tend to have vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. Microsoft can continue to fix them, but it's just not worth it.

By removing them, Microsoft is enhancing the security aspects of the OS and freeing up system resources. This also ensures the upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 will be as smooth as possible. For every feature removed, more will be added to improve your gaming experience.

Should gamers upgrade to Windows 11 24H2?

By upgrading to Windows 11 24H2, you get a ton of new features that will help you achieve more FPS in games without losing any useful functions. Windows 11 for gaming will be a lot better. So, should gamers upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 when it is released? Yes, absolutely. There are many reasons to do it but none not to.