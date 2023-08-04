Should you play Baldur's Gate 3 on Vulkan or DirectX 11? Quality and performance explored

Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on PC. The game supports two APIs: Vulkan and Microsoft's DirectX 11. Since the difference between these two libraries isn't clear, many gamers are confused about what this means and how it might affect their experience. In addition, Vulkan is the source of multiple problems on some machines. Thus, it is important to make the right choice among these two APIs.

In this article, we will fill you in on the differences between these APIs, which is the better option, and other information relevant to the latest Baldur's Gate entry in the market.

Is DirectX 11 better than Vulkan in Baldur's Gate 3?

Before delving into the differences between the two graphics rendering API collections, let's look at what exactly these libraries are.

What is DirectX 11?

DirectX 11 is a collection of multiple APIs designed to handle rendering and multimedia workloads on Windows, Xbox, and other related machines. Simply put, it helps bridge the gap between hardware and software. The API library was first released back in 2011 alongside Windows 8.1 and ushered in a new era of multi-core workloads for multimedia rendering.

All games based on DirectX 11 can utilize the latest technologies like increased memory bandwidth, high core counts, and parallel rendering. However, it isn't the latest technology in the market. Currently, DirectX 12 and 12 Ultimate are the latest versions of the API libraries from Microsoft.

What is Vulkan?

Although Vulkan is often thought of as a direct competitor to DirectX 12, there are some differences. This API cluster has been developed by a third party named Chronos Group which works in close collaboration with AMD to create open-source Team Red-specific software. Vulkan, in its sense, is a part of Mantle, an API collection from AMD that aims to compete against DirectX 12.

In reality, Vulkan's competition is against Direct3D 12, which handles all of the 3D rendering workloads of a computer. Unlike DirectX, which is Windows and Xbox-only, Vulkan works on all platforms like Linux, macOS, Android, and more.

In addition, working with Vulkan is cheaper and faster. Thus, game developers with limited budgets often opt for this open-source API library instead of opting for the more sophisticated DirectX 12 model.

DirectX 11 vs. Vulkan in Baldur's Gate 3

There have been several benchmarking tests that showcase the rendering prowess of DirectX 11 and Vulkan APIs. In games like Red Dead Redemption 2, we have seen Vulkan take the lead, whereas, in other titles like Rise of the Tomb Raider, DirectX 11 is the go-to.

However, Baldur's Gate 3 is an oddball. While Vulkan still triumphs as the better-performing option on AMD, Linux, and macOS, we recommend that you stick to DirectX 11 if possible. Those playing the game on a Windows PC will get better performance on DirectX since multiple gamers have reported system instability and crashes on the Chronos-made API library.