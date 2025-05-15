Should you play Doom The Dark Ages with controller or keyboard and mouse?

Doom The Dark Ages has launched with full controller support on PC. You can use an Xbox controller to enjoy all related features, such as haptic feedback and vibrations. However, being a first-person shooter, there are also certain merits to playing the game with a keyboard and mouse. Moreover, with the latest release, Bethesda has also reintroduced modding support, giving players more reason to stick to standard peripherals.

Which setup is the best for Doom The Dark Ages players? We tested the game in detail and have dissected what a joypad offers. Read on to find out our honest take on the choice of input devices for the new Bethesda title.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Doom The Dark Ages on controller vs. keyboard and mouse: Which is better?

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a fast-paced first-person shooter (Image via Bethesda)

Before delving into the comparison, it's important to note that the choice of peripherals for gaming is a personal choice. What works best for you is largely dependent on the devices you're most comfortable with. That also applies to me, meaning this comparison has a fair bit of bias.

That said, Doom The Dark Ages has a bit of a learning curve. It is more loyal to the original Doom titles but is a welcome departure from the last two launches. Don't let your past experience with the franchise heavily influence the controllers vs. mice and keyboard comparison.

UI and menu navigation

Doom The Dark Ages isn't big on UI and menu navigation. Being a hack-and-slash title with first-person shooter elements, the game keeps the customization minimal to focus on the core gameplay experience.

That said, controllers historically have a disadvantage in navigating long menus. While you won't be going through long text lists in the game, mice and keyboards (MnK) have an advantage in this regard.

Keyboard and mouse ➡️⬅️ (0.5)

➡️⬅️ Controller ➡️⬅️ (0.5)

Gameplay: Hotkeys and customization

Hotkeys and customization are another area where MnK setups can shine. If you're assigning a ton of macros and shortcuts, you get unlimited freedom with a standard peripheral setup.

While controllers also offer enough buttons, which might suffice for a game like Doom, entry-level options like the standard Xbox controller (which lacks any extra triggers and shoulder buttons) can limit your options significantly.

Keyboard and mouse ✅ (1.5)

Controller ❌ (0.5)

Gameplay: Combat, movement, and camera

Gameplay is an aspect you don't want to mess with in Doom The Dark Ages. Since the game can be fast-paced with a lot of first-person combat experience, fast pivots and precise aim are key. That's exactly what MnK setups offer.

Controllers are good for enjoying the game world in a more relaxed scenario. However, they can slow you down while fighting hordes of enemies, with multiple spawning from different corners of the arena. While the analog joysticks do allow for smoother movement, this isn't an advantage in Doom.

Keyboard and mouse ✅ (2.5)

Controller ❌ (0.5)

Comfort and immersion

Controllers win when it comes to comfort and immersion (Image via Bethesda)

Comfort and immersion might be key for casual players in Doom The Dark Ages. This aspect can be quite subjective, so take my analysis with a grain of salt.

MnK setups are best when you want to lock in and have an intense gaming session. Given that they allow for superior movement and combat, you also die less (which can be important if you want to unwind after a long day at work).

Controllers, on the other hand, have unique positives: they are couch-friendly, offer more immersion with haptic feedback, and are easier to wield. When compared to mice and keyboards, controllers are unmatched if you want a relaxed experience.

Keyboard and mouse ➡️⬅️ (3)

➡️⬅️ Controller ➡️⬅️ (1)

Modding

With Doom The Dark Ages, Bethesda has reintroduced modding support. Like hotkeys and customization, this is another field where MnK has a huge lead, given the sheer number of buttons they ship with. You can set quick shortcuts for script mods and toggles. This isn't possible with controllers, where the limited button count restricts what's possible.

Keyboard and mouse ✅ (4)

Controller ❌ (1)

Controller vs. keyboard and mouse in Doom The Dark Ages: Final verdict

The controllers vs. mice and keyboards comparison ends based on your playing style (Image via Bethesda)

While the choice between controllers and MnK depends on your personal choice, there seems to be a clear winner in the first-person title: mice and keyboards.

The Bethesda game works best with this peripheral setup, meaning you get unlimited freedom in modding, customization, fast movement, and accurate aim. This is necessary to succeed in the hack-and-slash and shooter hybrid, giving you an edge over friends sticking to joypads.

