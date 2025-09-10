Should you play NBA 2K26 on a controller or keyboard and mouse?

NBA 2K26 was recently released, leaving players to question which input method gives them the upper hand in the game: a controller or a keyboard and mouse (KBM). For a title that's supposed to simulate the feel of real-life basketball, the chosen input device can dramatically affect the gameplay experience.

Ad

While playing on a keyboard and mouse setup can be fun, the gaming experience is significantly better with a controller, as it allows for better handling and smoother execution of special moves in the title. This article breaks down how the two input options work, so that readers can choose the one that best suits their preferences.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Controller vs keyboard and mouse: How NBA 2K26 plays on each

Controllers have long been considered the default for sports titles, and NBA 2K26 continues this tradition with revamped and more intuitive controls. One of the most notable advantages of playing this game using a controller is that dribbling is easier and more fluid. On a keyboard, you'd have to simultaneously click the WASD keys to dribble, whereas you simply have to move the analog sticks on a controller.

Ad

Trending

Apart from this, a controller allows you to quickly change direction, perform special moves smoothly, and easily maneuver the ball, regardless of whether you're playing offense or defense. Many players report that shooting, passing, and particularly dribbling are better with analog sticks and triggers compared to a keyboard due to the former input option allowing for better control and smoother transitions.

NBA 2K26 gameplay experience will greatly vary based on your input device (Image via 2K Games)

However, this does not mean that playing on a keyboard and mouse is necessarily bad. The biggest advantage of using a KBM setup would be the ability to remap almost all keys on the keyboard. You can remap controls for offense, defense, pick-and-rolls, etc, making the setup more versatile than a controller.

Ad

However, the mechanical nature of moving through the court with the WASD keys will feel less fluid. Moreover, smooth movement, executing fakes, and dribbling will be less efficient on a keyboard and mouse setup.

While it's possible to play well using either mode of input, getting used to the controls may take some time. After enough practice, playing on either setup should be a piece of cake. However, using a keyboard and mouse would still not be as fluid as playing on a controller.

Ad

Also read: Best NBA 2K26 controller settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

To summarise, the controller remains the recommended choice for most NBA 2K26 players. Its analog precision, comfort, and design are closely aligned with how basketball is meant to be simulated digitally, allowing for better movement, more responsive dribbling, and smoother gameplay overall.

Follow Sportskeeda Gaming Tech for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More