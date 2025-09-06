For NBA 2K26 players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, optimizing controller settings is essential for an optimal gameplay experience. With better gameplay, improved AI, and game mechanics, the game runs significantly better when you have the controls right.

Choosing the right settings on the console can improve your gameplay and help you perform better, whether in career mode or in an online setting. This guide looks into the best controller settings for NBA 2K26 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The best NBA 2K26 controller settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Controller settings for 2K26 explored (Image via 2K Games)

NBA 2K26 delivers both familiar functions and useful tweaks in its settings menus. Several new features like Slow Motion Euro-Step and Wrap Passes have been introduced, each one impacting gameplay and your performance.

The most important changes are disabling vibration to minimize input lag, enabling manual control for lobs and passing, so that the game doesn't make the choices for you.

These are the best controller settings for the game on console:

Shooting and Dribbling

Shot Timing: On

On Layup Timing: On

On Free Throw Timing: On

On Shot Timing Visual Cue: Push

Push Shot Meter Input Type: All

All Pro Stick Function: Default

Default Pro Stick Orientation: Absolute

Absolute Passive Dribble Hand Switches: Disabled

Passing

Skip Pass: Disabled

Disabled Icon Passing: Default

Default Icon Lead Passing: On

On Pass Target Profile: Default

Default Pass Target Direction: 70

70 Pass Target Distance: 10

10 Pass Target Openness: 5

5 Pro Stick Pass Type: Normal

Normal Hold Lob Pass Button: Skip Pass

Skip Pass Auto Lob to Moving Receiver: Disabled

Off-Ball

Off-Ball Offense Mode: Absolute

Absolute Call for Pack and Roll Vs Fade: Manual

Manual Receiver Control: Receiver Get Open

Defense

Help Defense Button Function: Double Team

Double Team Shading Indicator: On

On Who To Guard: On

On Pro Stick Defense: Absolute

Absolute Double Team Reaction: Auto

Auto Icon Swapping: Swap Controls Only

Controller Functions

Vibration Function: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off Boxout Assist Strength: 50

50 Player Icons: On

While the Shot timing visual cue is personal preference, we've set it to Push. You could set this to your liking, as it won't affect your performance. We recommend turning off Auto Lob to prevent the game from throwing random lob passes. This is because such automated throws can be stolen more easily by opponents and potentially cost you the game.

Settings like 'Who to Guard' help you in the game by indicating which player to guard during defense and can be particularly helpful during online play. Furthermore, though not a controller setting, it is recommended to have motion blur all the way down for better performance.

It’s best to leave most other settings at default, as altering too many can lead to confusion or unwanted effects.

Also read: Top 50 all-time players in NBA 2K26

This concludes our guide for the best NBA 2K26 controller settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Customizing shot, dribble, and defensive settings can dramatically improve performance on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

So, while it can be time-consuming, it is suggested that you tune inputs and spend time mastering the new settings. This will ensure a much smoother and skillful gameplay experience for both offline and online modes.

