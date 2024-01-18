Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II: Which is better in 2024?

Sony and Canon have been among the best camera brands for a long time. Though both offer a range of products, the Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II battle is what this article will focus on. Both cameras have impressive features and come with attractive price tags.

The EV-E10 and the M50 Mark II are two mirrorless marvels that rise above the rest and would be ideal for aspiring YouTubers, vloggers, and content creators. This article will do a head-to-head comparison and analyze their specs, strengths, as well as weaknesses to help you decide which of the two to get.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II: What are the differences?

A comparison between the Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II (Image via Sony and Canon)

The most noticeable difference between the two cameras is their size difference. The ZV-E10 is slightly smaller, thus it is more portable and travel-friendly. Moreover, the Sony shooter has a Rangefinder-style build, while the Canon one has a SLR-style design.

The ZV-E10 features a 24.2 MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and can shoot videos at 4K/30fps HDR. It also comes with a BIONZ X processor. On the other hand, Canon's M50 Mark II features a 24.1 MP APS-C CMOS sensor. It can record videos at 4K/24fps and has the DIGIC 8 processor.

The ZV-E10 lacks a viewfinder, which is a big drawback. However, the M50 Mark II not only comes with an electronic viewfinder, it also has a built-in flash. Furthermore, it has a better display with 1,040K dots compared to the ZV-E10's 921.6K dots.

Specs comparison- Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II

Features Sony ZV-E10 Canon M50 Mark II Sensor Resolution 24.2 MP 24.1 MP Sensor Type APS-C Exmor CMOS APS-C CMOS Kit lens 16-50mm EF-M 15-45mm IS STM ISO Range 100-32000 Extended ISO: 50-51200 100-25600 Viewfinder No EVF (Electronic Viewfinder) OLED EVF (Electronic Viewfinder) Continuous Shooting 11 fps 10 fps Video Capabilities 4K/30fps, 1080p/120fps 4K/24fps, 1080p/60fps Price $699.99 (Body Only) $799.99 (16-50mm Zoom Lens) $599.99 (Body Only) $699.00 (EF-M 15-45mm IS STM Kit)

Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II: Which is better for shooting photos?

Both the Sony ZV-E10 and Canon M50 Mark II are exceptional cameras, each producing great images. The latter has great image stabilization and an electronic viewfinder that provides easier framing and slightly better controls, making it a good choice for capturing high-quality photos, especially in well-lit conditions.

Moreover, the M50 Mark II's wider native lens selection might appeal to photo-focused users. On the other hand, the EV-E10's larger sensor could offer a slight edge in low-light performance and bokeh. This camera also performs relatively better in terms of fast-paced action, sports, and street photography.

Here's the buying link for the Canon M50 Mark II.

Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II: Which is better for shooting videos?

The Sony ZV-E10 beats the Canon M50 Mark II by a long shot in terms of video capabilities. It is perfect for aspiring content creators and vloggers. Its superior video capabilities, including 4K/30fps HDR, extended recording times, high-speed slow-motion, and excellent microphone features, make it ideal for capturing engaging video content.

Its larger sensor also offers the potential for improved low-light performance and shallower depth of field. If you're someone who wants a vlogging companion, you could go for the Sony ZV-E10. However, if you are a hobbyist or shoot videos occasionally, you could go for the Canon M50 Mark II.

Here's the buying link for the Sony ZV-E10.

Conclusion

Both combatants in the Sony ZV-E10 vs Canon M50 Mark II battle are extremely capable cameras. However, the former has a slight edge in terms of its fresher release date, faster frame rate, greater portability, and lighter weight. On the other hand, the Canon M50 Mark II offers an electronic viewfinder and a more detailed LCD screen.

Ultimately, the choice between these two cameras depends on your personal preferences and requirements. If you prioritize vlogging and content creation, the Sony ZV-E10 is the better choice as it has a more compact and lightweight build with a faster frame rate and unlimited recording time.

However, if you prefer a more advanced viewfinder and a slightly better screen resolution, the Canon M50 Mark II might be the better option.

Follow Sportskeeda for news and updates on all things tech.