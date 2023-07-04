Steam “CAPTCHA not working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Steam has been experiencing performance issues that prevent users from filling out the CAPTCHA while creating accounts. They receive the message, “Your response to the CAPTCHA appears to be invalid,” and are unable to create a new account on the platform. What makes this one of the most annoying issues to deal with is the fact that Valve is yet to come up with a permanent fix for it.

The error message pops up for some users every now and then. Apart from a few temporary workarounds, there is no other way of dealing with it.

Today’s guide goes over some of the things you can do to deal with the “CAPTCHA not working” error on Steam.

What causes the “CAPTCHA not working” error in Steam?

The “CAPTCHA not working” error is usually caused when the CAPTCHA that you put in the client is wrong or if Steam itself is having issues with its servers. It can also happen if your internet connection is not stable and there is an IP blockage or an issue with the browser or DNS cache.

How to fix the “CAPTCHA not working” error in Steam

1) Fill the CAPTCHA correctly

This error may have occurred because you entered the CAPTCHA wrong. Make sure you fill it out correctly and have your Capslock off when doing so. Restart your browser if need be and disable all auto-CAPTCHA solvers that you may have installed.

2) Restart your internet router

Your internet connection might be the biggest cause of concern when it comes to the “CAPTCHA not working” error.

The best thing to do to solve it is to restart your internet router. If the connection is still unstable, you will have to ring up your internet provider.

3) Flushing out your DNS cache

DNS cache might also be the cause of this error. Hence, the best way to solve it is to flush it out.

You can do this by typing "Command Prompt" in the Windows Search box and then selecting Run. Once the command portal pops up, you will need to type in “ipconfig /flushdns” and press Enter.

This will flush out your DNS cache and will likely help resolve the Steam CAPTCHA error that you are facing.

4) Switching your Internet Protocol version

IPv6 and IPv4 are the two internet addresses that users usually have. However, the former is not something that is supported by most platforms as it is a 128-bit hexadecimal address.

This can be the reason why the CAPTCHA issue is occurring for you in Steam. You will need to change to IPv4 temporarily by typing "Network Connections" in Windows Search and then clicking on View network connections.

Right-click on your network connection. You will then need to select Properties, uncheck the Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6), and click “OK”

5) Try using another device

While this might not sound like much of a fix, there are many players who were able to get past the “CAPTCHA not working” error in Steam by using a different device.

Hence, at least for the account creation process, you might want to try making it on another device and then log into it on the one that you are looking to use the platform on.

