SteamOS released on Valve's handheld rivals — Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Go

Valve’s Linux-based gaming operating system, SteamOS, has taken a bold step beyond the Steam Deck. SteamOS 3.7 is now available for rival handheld gaming PCs like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, bringing Valve's sleek, console-like experience to more powerful and diverse hardware. This move signals Valve's confidence in its software ecosystem to expand beyond its proprietary hardware, giving gamers more flexibility. However, this bold move has one limitation, preventing it from reaching every handheld console.

SteamOS 3.7 is now available on other handheld consoles

SteamOS 3.7 introduces broader hardware support, improved Proton compatibility for Windows games, and refined power management, everything that a handheld console would need. Previously, Valve didn't offer official support for its operating system on third-party handheld devices, leading the community to develop unofficial builds to install the OS on other AMD-powered handhelds. With Valve now releasing SteamOS on rival handhelds, the community no longer needs to rely on backdoor methods.

For users of these devices, SteamOS 3.7 offers a smoother, battery-optimized Linux experience with full integration of Steam’s Big Picture mode and native access to Proton. Performance has been described as stable, with only minor tweaks needed to get everything running. However, support for certain proprietary drivers, third-party launchers, and Windows-only software remains limited, especially outside the Steam ecosystem.

Is SteamOS supported on every handheld console?

Although the SteamOS 3.7 is now available on other handhelds, there’s a key limitation that restricts it to only AMD-based APUs — the same type found in the Steam Deck. So, only handhelds like ROG Ally, Legion Go, and Acer Nitro Blaze are the only devices capable of running SteamOS due to being powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 series chips. Meanwhile, Intel and NVIDIA-powered consoles like MSI Claw and Nintendo Switch would have to wait for Valve to make their OS available on these platforms.

Still, SteamOS 3.7's availability on AMD-powered handhelds marks a major milestone. It not only shows Valve’s confidence in the operating system but also hints at a future where SteamOS could become the default gaming OS for the entire handheld PC market.

