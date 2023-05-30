5 strange but innovative wearable tech gadgets

Wearable technology is becoming more popular as time goes by, with a lot of new gadgets coming onto the market. It's no longer limited to typical wearable watches or earphones. Perhaps some may look strange, but they tremendously elevate your daily productivity, and aid in health and fitness. As such, there has been a tremendous boom in wearable technology, with giants like Apple still ruling the roost.

In this article, we'll present top five bizarre yet innovative wearable devices with cutting-edge mechanisms.

Wetsleeve, Tap Strap 2, and 3 more innovative wearable tech gadgets

1) Wetsleeve ($39)

The Wetsleeve is a smart accessory that keeps your water handy, so you always stay hydrated. The fact that you have to carry your water bottles when engaging in sports or workouts is quite inconvenient.

This sleeve is lightweight and comfortable to suit any activity, such as running, biking, skateboarding, and so on. Just fill the container with water or any other energy drink and zip it.

It's coated with an insulated cover to keep the liquid cool.

The storage capacity is 12oz.

The mesh lining ensures your skin can breathe under the sleeve.

It has two built-in pockets to carry your keys or other small items.

The sleeve is waterproof and leakproof.

2) WrisLax Wrist Massager ($99)

The WrisLax's Wrist Massager is a wearable bracelet that can reduce pain if your wrists hurt from constant work on the computer or phone. Unlike other bulky massagers, this one works in tandem with you wherever you are.

The wearable tech gadget gets rid of strain and increases relaxation. Hence, no more pain when typing, drawing, or playing games for long hours.

This device stands guard when you are sleeping too.

It's quite comfortable to wear.

It has four massage modes depending on your goals, such as continuous vibration, intermittent vibration, electrical muscle stimulation, and electrical muscle stimulation plus intermittent vibration.

3) Tap Strap 2 ($149)

The Tap Strap 2 is an innovative wearable tech gadget that lets you type text or play your favorite titles without a mouse or keyboard. All you need is a firm surface and the strap on your hand.

When paired with any Bluetooth device, you can use this as a wireless keyboard and mouse, or use the gestures to scroll web pages in an efficient way. Rather than pressing multiple keys, you can tap with one or two fingers on a surface. Using the mouse is also straightforward, as you only have to place the thumb's flat ring on a surface.

Long battery life.

Pretty comfortable to wear.

Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use it with virtually any device and platform, including a laptop, smartphone, smart TV, and VR headset.

4) iSwift Metaura Pro ($269)

The iSwift's Metaura Pro is a portable air conditioner and heater that you wear around your neck. It's one of the best wearable tech gadgets in today's market, with futuristic looks and a plethora of prominent features.

When the wearable tech is on, its power button will glow one of three colors to indicate which mode is on. Blue means cool, red means warm, and white means AI mode. The last one uses the ambient temperature to determine the best setting for you.

The world is getting hotter and hotter, and the fact that you can cool off your personal space with this wearable tech gadget is incredible.

High-quality plastic and well-constructed.

Methodical buttons to adjust the temperature and fan speed.

In cool mode, it goes from 16 to 30 degrees Celsius; in warm mode, it goes from 45 to 55 degrees Celsius.

Conductive pads with great soft-touch plastic material.

Sensor to recognize if the device is on your neck and turn it on automatically.

Great app to customize settings.

5) Mendi Headset ($299)

The Mendi Headset is a different and convenient device for having a laser-like focus that will leave you feeling energized, excited, and far from any distractions. This wearable tech gadget is capable of tracking the blood flow to the frontal lobe of your brain to help you improve your focus.

The headset measures your brain activity and visualizes it in an app. Therefore, through live visual feedback of what your brain is doing, you can naturally train it to function better. Over time, the process strengthens the muscles that control and run your entire brain.

An excellent way to boost concentration and mental agility.

Simple to use.

Live feedback from your brain.

Impressive app.

This concludes our list of the best strange yet innovative wearable tech gadgets in the market right now. Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming and tech-related news and guides.

Poll : 0 votes