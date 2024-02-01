Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's PC port is among the latest line-up of games released on the platform with a myriad of issues. However, the title doesn't suffer from anything that would be considered game-breaking, unlike some of the recent Unreal Engine 4 releases on PC, such as Star Wars Jedi Survivor or Hogwarts Legacy.

You will still need to tweak Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's graphics settings to get stable performance without compromising the visuals. However, unlike other recent Unreal Engine 4 games, the title doesn't offer many options for you to tweak, making the optimization process quite tedious. This means you must be very careful about which settings you play around with.

Fortunately, there are a couple of settings that you can turn down without compromising the game's visuals while also leaving enough headroom for stable 60fps performance.

Here's a comprehensive PC optimization guide for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Best and optimized settings for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Although Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League comes with support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), there aren't enough graphics options for you to tweak individually. Instead, you only get a handful of options to play around with. Thankfully, the game doesn't require a restart after changing any of the settings.

During my time in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, I found two options that impacted performance the most: Shadow Quality and Volumetric Fog Quality. I played the game on a system equipped with a Ryzen 5 5600x CPU, RX 6600XT GPU, and 16 GB DDR4 RAM, with the title being installed on a Gen-4 NVMe SSD.

Apart from a few areas where the framerate dropped momentarily, I had a smooth 60fps gameplay experience at 1080p using the following settings:

Display Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Off (Keep it "On" if you face screen-tearing)

Off (Keep it "On" if you face screen-tearing) Target Framerate: 100 (Set it to the maximum refresh rate of your display, or lock it to 60 if you have V-sync enabled)

100 (Set it to the maximum refresh rate of your display, or lock it to 60 if you have V-sync enabled) Anti-aliasing/ Upscaling Mode: TAA (Use DLSS if you have an Nvidia RTX GPU)

TAA (Use DLSS if you have an Nvidia RTX GPU) Anti-aliasing/ Upscaling Quality: TAA High

TAA High Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off (Don't use DRS, instead use DLSS or FSR)

Off (Don't use DRS, instead use DLSS or FSR) Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High (Use Medium if you have 6GB or less VRAM)

High (Use Medium if you have 6GB or less VRAM) Volumetric Fog Quality: Low

Low Level of Detail: High

High Ray Tracing: Off

Off Field of View: 90

90 Lens Flare: On (Personal preference)

On (Personal preference) Bloom: On (Personal preference)

On (Personal preference) Motion Blur: On (Personal preference)

On (Personal preference) Chromatic Abberation: On (Personal preference)

On (Personal preference) Film Grain: Default

Do note that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on PC has a shader compilation step and also exhibits shader-related traversal stutters. These issues won't be remedied by lowering your settings.

You will need to wait for patches and title updates for Rocksteady to eventually fix all the shader-related issues in the Suicide Squad game.