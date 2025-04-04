The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on PC on April 3, 2025. The Remastered edition was only available on the PS4 and PS5 earlier, so this update is quite a big one for Last of Us fans.
Judging by the system requirements, we see that it's just moderately demanding. With the RTX 3060 being the recommended GPU, you should have no trouble running it at High settings. Moreover, it's the perfect card for 1080p gaming, so those who own either of these GPUs can comfortably run the game at great configurations.
However, to achieve the best performance, it is always recommended to tweak the settings. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 3060
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks absolutely incredible on the RTX 3060. Even at 1080p resolution, the game shows around 80 fps with the High graphics preset enabled. This by itself makes the visuals look stunning, with dark shadows and rich color tones. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS 4 and set it to Quality mode, which further enhances the quality while also improving framerates.
We recommend you keep VSync off, and only turn it on if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync. The game is incredibly well optimized, so you could also run it at 1440p. However, you might experience lower frames.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: High
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: High
- Motion Blur Quality: High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 5
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 3060 Ti
The higher performance threshold of the RTX 3060 Ti allows you to change the graphics preset to Very High. At 1080p resolution, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered puts up an average of 80-90 fps. There isn't a huge difference in the visuals when compared to High graphics settings, but it still looks amazing nonetheless. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode. Thus, it helps improve the overall fps.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:
Display
- Display: 1
- Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- VSync: Off
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Framerate Cap: 360
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost
- AMD Anti-Lag: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 5
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: 0
Graphics
- Preset: High
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: On
- Depth of Field Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Quality: Very High
- Motion Blur Intensity: 0
- Bloom: On
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
- Field of View: 5
- Camera Shake: 5
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 10
