The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on PC on April 3, 2025. The Remastered edition was only available on the PS4 and PS5 earlier, so this update is quite a big one for Last of Us fans.

Judging by the system requirements, we see that it's just moderately demanding. With the RTX 3060 being the recommended GPU, you should have no trouble running it at High settings. Moreover, it's the perfect card for 1080p gaming, so those who own either of these GPUs can comfortably run the game at great configurations.

However, to achieve the best performance, it is always recommended to tweak the settings. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 3060

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks amazing on the RTX 3060 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks absolutely incredible on the RTX 3060. Even at 1080p resolution, the game shows around 80 fps with the High graphics preset enabled. This by itself makes the visuals look stunning, with dark shadows and rich color tones. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS 4 and set it to Quality mode, which further enhances the quality while also improving framerates.

We recommend you keep VSync off, and only turn it on if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync. The game is incredibly well optimized, so you could also run it at 1440p. However, you might experience lower frames.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost

On with Boost AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off

Off Brightness: 0

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Level of Detail : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 8x Anisotropic

: 8x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: High

High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: High

High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: High

High Motion Blur Quality : High

: High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: High

High Volumetric Effects Quality: High

High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 5

5 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 3060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered performs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The higher performance threshold of the RTX 3060 Ti allows you to change the graphics preset to Very High. At 1080p resolution, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered puts up an average of 80-90 fps. There isn't a huge difference in the visuals when compared to High graphics settings, but it still looks amazing nonetheless. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode. Thus, it helps improve the overall fps.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

Display: 1

1 Window Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Framerate Cap: 360

360 Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost

On with Boost AMD Anti-Lag: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 5

5 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off

Off Brightness: 0

Graphics

Preset: High

High Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering : 8x Anisotropic

: 8x Anisotropic Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections: High

High Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High

Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On

On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Very High

Very High Depth of Field: On

On Depth of Field Quality: Very High

Very High Motion Blur Quality : Very High

: Very High Motion Blur Intensity: 0

0 Bloom: On

On Particle Density: Very High

Very High Volumetric Effects Quality: Very High

Very High Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Field of View: 5

5 Camera Shake: 5

5 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 10

