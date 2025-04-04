The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released for PC on April 3, 2025. It is a direct sequel to the 2013 game (Part 1) and follows the journey of Joel and Ellie. Its system requirements are not too demanding, but the shader cache compilation process has been changed this time around.

Unless you optimize the game's settings, the new shader cache system could introduce stutters and lags that may ruin your gameplay experience, even on PCs with premium GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti. As such, this article provides all the best settings for running The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on these cards.

Note: The settings provided below are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and they shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440.

What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 3070?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a fantastic GPU for 1440p gaming, even in 2025. However, its 8 GB memory can be a limiting factor in some titles like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Without the right settings, the game may suffer from poor framerates and/or stutters.

Apply the following settings to get the best 1440p 60 FPS performance in this game on an RTX 3070:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Custom

: Custom Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Visual Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering : 4X ANISO

: 4X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : High

: High Ambient Shadows : High

: High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : Medium

: Medium Screen Space Shadows : High

: High Screen Space Shadows Quality : Medium

: Medium Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : Off

: Off Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : High

: High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : High

: High Volumetric Effects : High

: High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 3070 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is the most powerful model of the RTX 3070 series, and it was released after the launch of the non-Ti model. Since this one has higher raw power, it can deliver better graphical fidelity at 1440p without compromising on a smooth 60 FPS performance.

Here are the settings you should use to get the best performance out of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on an RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Custom

: Custom Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Visual Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering : 4X ANISO

: 4X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : High

: High Ambient Shadows : High

: High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : Medium

: Medium Screen Space Shadows : High

: High Screen Space Shadows Quality : High

: High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : On

: On Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : High

: High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : High

: High Volumetric Effects : High

: High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

That's it for the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on an RTX 3070 or a 3070 Ti. Please remember to apply the 60 FPS cap in the game and not in RTSS or any other third-party app. Due to a bug, setting an FPS cap on third-party apps can lead to longer loading times.

