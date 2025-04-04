The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released for PC on April 3, 2025. Just a day after its release, it garnered over 22K players on Steam alone. The best way to play The Last of Us Part 2 is on a PC with powerful GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super. These graphics cards can run this game at 4K resolution with a solid 60 FPS. However, you may still want to modify a few settings to achieve stutter-free gameplay.
This article lists all the optimized settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super.
Note: The settings below are based on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.
What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080?
The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a premium GPU designed to play games at 4K resolution. This graphics card has 16GB of memory, which certainly helps in a game like this. However, our optimized settings can stabilize the FPS and eliminate stutters.
Here are all the optimized The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080:
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: Off
- Upscale Quality: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: 3
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: Default
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
- Characters Texture Quality: Very High
- Environments Texture Quality: Very High
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
- Shadow Quality: Custom
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Ambient Shadows: Very High
- Directional Shadow Resolution: High
- Directional Shadow Distance: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur Quality: Off
- Particle Density: High
- Volumetric Effects: High
- Lens Flare: Off
- Field of View: 0
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080 Super?
The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super was launched two years after the standard RTX 4080 and has more raw performance, which helps it deliver 60 FPS in demanding AAA games. Therefore, this GPU has no problem achieving 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K. However, if you want the frame rate to remain at a constant 60 FPS without any big dips, you must apply the following settings:
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: Off
- Upscale Quality: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: 3
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: Default
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
- Characters Texture Quality: Very High
- Environments Texture Quality: Very High
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
- Shadow Quality: Custom
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Ambient Shadows: Very High
- Directional Shadow Resolution: High
- Directional Shadow Distance: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur Quality: Off
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects: High
- Lens Flare: Off
- Field of View: 0
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
The above settings will help you achieve a stable 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4080 and the 4080 Super. These settings were optimized for performance without degrading the visual quality. You won't find any visibly noticeable graphical downgrade.
