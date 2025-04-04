The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released for PC on April 3, 2025. Just a day after its release, it garnered over 22K players on Steam alone. The best way to play The Last of Us Part 2 is on a PC with powerful GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super. These graphics cards can run this game at 4K resolution with a solid 60 FPS. However, you may still want to modify a few settings to achieve stutter-free gameplay.

This article lists all the optimized settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super.

Note: The settings below are based on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.

What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080?

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a premium GPU designed to play games at 4K resolution. This graphics card has 16GB of memory, which certainly helps in a game like this. However, our optimized settings can stabilize the FPS and eliminate stutters.

Here are all the optimized The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Off

: Off Upscale Quality : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Visual Effects Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 8X ANISO

: 8X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : Very High

: Very High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : Very High

: Very High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : High

: High Volumetric Effects : High

: High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080 Super?

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super was launched two years after the standard RTX 4080 and has more raw performance, which helps it deliver 60 FPS in demanding AAA games. Therefore, this GPU has no problem achieving 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K. However, if you want the frame rate to remain at a constant 60 FPS without any big dips, you must apply the following settings:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Off

: Off Upscale Quality : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Visual Effects Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 8X ANISO

: 8X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : Very High

: Very High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : Very High

: Very High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : Very High

: Very High Volumetric Effects : High

: High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

The above settings will help you achieve a stable 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4080 and the 4080 Super. These settings were optimized for performance without degrading the visual quality. You won't find any visibly noticeable graphical downgrade.

