The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Apr 04, 2025 20:33 GMT
Picture of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered with MSI RTX 4080
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered with MSI RTX 4080 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || MSI)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released for PC on April 3, 2025. Just a day after its release, it garnered over 22K players on Steam alone. The best way to play The Last of Us Part 2 is on a PC with powerful GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super. These graphics cards can run this game at 4K resolution with a solid 60 FPS. However, you may still want to modify a few settings to achieve stutter-free gameplay.

This article lists all the optimized settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super.

Note: The settings below are based on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.

What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a premium GPU designed to play games at 4K resolution. This graphics card has 16GB of memory, which certainly helps in a game like this. However, our optimized settings can stabilize the FPS and eliminate stutters.

Here are all the optimized The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080:

Display

  • Display: Primary
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 3840x2160
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Framerate Cap: 60
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: Off
  • Upscale Quality: Off
  • Upscale Sharpness: 3
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
  • Brightness: Default

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom
  • Level of Detail: Very High
  • Texture Quality: Very High
  • Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
  • Characters Texture Quality: Very High
  • Environments Texture Quality: Very High
  • Visual Effects Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
  • Shadow Quality: Custom
  • Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
  • Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
  • Ambient Shadows: Very High
  • Directional Shadow Resolution: High
  • Directional Shadow Distance: High
  • Screen Space Shadows: Very High
  • Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
  • Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Contact Shadow Quality: High
  • Image Based Lighting: On
  • Bounced Lighting: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: Quality
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
  • Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
  • Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
  • Refraction Quality: Very High
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur Quality: Off
  • Particle Density: High
  • Volumetric Effects: High
  • Lens Flare: Off
  • Field of View: 0
  • Camera Shake: 0
  • Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
  • Film Grain Intensity: 0
  • Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
What are the best The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered settings for RTX 4080 Super?

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super was launched two years after the standard RTX 4080 and has more raw performance, which helps it deliver 60 FPS in demanding AAA games. Therefore, this GPU has no problem achieving 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K. However, if you want the frame rate to remain at a constant 60 FPS without any big dips, you must apply the following settings:

Display

  • Display: Primary
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 3840x2160
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Framerate Cap: 60
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: Off
  • Upscale Quality: Off
  • Upscale Sharpness: 3
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
  • Brightness: Default

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom
  • Level of Detail: Very High
  • Texture Quality: Very High
  • Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
  • Characters Texture Quality: Very High
  • Environments Texture Quality: Very High
  • Visual Effects Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
  • Shadow Quality: Custom
  • Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
  • Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
  • Ambient Shadows: Very High
  • Directional Shadow Resolution: High
  • Directional Shadow Distance: High
  • Screen Space Shadows: Very High
  • Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
  • Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Contact Shadow Quality: High
  • Image Based Lighting: On
  • Bounced Lighting: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: Quality
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
  • Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
  • Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
  • Refraction Quality: Very High
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur Quality: Off
  • Particle Density: Very High
  • Volumetric Effects: High
  • Lens Flare: Off
  • Field of View: 0
  • Camera Shake: 0
  • Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
  • Film Grain Intensity: 0
  • Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
The above settings will help you achieve a stable 60 FPS in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 4080 and the 4080 Super. These settings were optimized for performance without degrading the visual quality. You won't find any visibly noticeable graphical downgrade.

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered review: More than meets the eye

About the author
Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.

The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.

Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.




