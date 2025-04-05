The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4090

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has amassed over 22K players on Steam after its launch on April 3, 2025. The title has become immensely popular among the PC gaming community. A high-end GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4090 is the best way to play this game at 4K resolution. That said, a few settings must be tweaked to eliminate stutters and FPS drops in the game.
This article sheds light on the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs running RTX 4090.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.
Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 4090
The Nvidia RTX 4090 is one of the most powerful GPUs around, and it can run even the most demanding games, including the new The Last of Us: Part 2, at 4K with 60 FPS. However, optimizing the game settings can remove any chances of stuttering or frame time spikes, and improve the gameplay experience drastically.
Here's a list of optimized settings you must apply for the best experience on the RTX 4090:
Display
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Framerate Cap: 60
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: Off
- Upscale Quality: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: 3
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
- Brightness: Default
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: Very High
- Characters Texture Quality: Very High
- Environments Texture Quality: Very High
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: 16X ANISO
- Shadow Quality: Custom
- Spotlights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Ambient Shadows: Very High
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Very High
- Directional Shadow Distance: High
- Screen Space Shadows: Very High
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Very High
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: High
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Quality
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Real-Time Reflections Quality: Very High
- Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Very High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur Quality: Off
- Particle Density: Very High
- Volumetric Effects: High
- Lens Flare: Off
- Field of View: 0
- Camera Shake: 0
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
The above settings are optimized by using a combination of High and Very High graphics settings. They will help you achieve a solid 60 FPS in The Last of Us: Part 2.
