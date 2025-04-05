The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 4090

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has amassed over 22K players on Steam after its launch on April 3, 2025. The title has become immensely popular among the PC gaming community. A high-end GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4090 is the best way to play this game at 4K resolution. That said, a few settings must be tweaked to eliminate stutters and FPS drops in the game.

This article sheds light on the best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs running RTX 4090.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 4090

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is one of the most powerful GPUs around, and it can run even the most demanding games, including the new The Last of Us: Part 2, at 4K with 60 FPS. However, optimizing the game settings can remove any chances of stuttering or frame time spikes, and improve the gameplay experience drastically.

Here's a list of optimized settings you must apply for the best experience on the RTX 4090:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Off

: Off Upscale Quality : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : Very High

: Very High Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Visual Effects Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 16X ANISO

: 16X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : Very High

: Very High Directional Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : Very High

: Very High Screen Space Shadows Quality : Very High

: Very High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : Very High

: Very High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : Very High

: Very High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : Very High

: Very High Volumetric Effects : High

: High Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

The above settings are optimized by using a combination of High and Very High graphics settings. They will help you achieve a solid 60 FPS in The Last of Us: Part 2.

