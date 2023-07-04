5 things to know before using Bard AI on Google Docs, Gmail, and more

Bard AI was introduced by American tech giant Google and is already becoming a useful tool for users across various applications, such as Google Docs, Gmail, and Google Messages, to name a few. The AI tool can perform various tasks, including predicting your messages, writing articles for you, and helping you get an answer quickly for your next day's due assignment.

If used properly, this technology can boost efficiency and productivity and improve one's work ethic. This article will highlight five important things everyone should know to better work with AI, understand it, and use it for our benefit.

What you should consider before using Bard AI

The following segments will outline what to know before using Bard AI for documents, emails, or text messages.

1) How do I use Bard AI?

Bard is intended to help users complete their text by offering suggestions, correcting mistakes automatically, and suggesting edits. It uses a sizable amount of data to examine patterns and context, allowing it to provide suitable recommendations.

Regarding grammar and spelling corrections, sentence structure enhancements, and the creation of paragraphs, this AI-powered tool from Google can be a useful asset. When typing, the AI suggestions appear in bleached text ahead of your cursor.

2) Is Bard AI secure?

While this tool is of excellent assistance, you must protect your privacy and data security. Your text is processed and analyzed by Google's algorithms, and it is advisable to review Google's privacy policy to understand how your data is being used.

Google assures users that their data is handled securely and adheres to strict privacy protocols. But consider using alternative AI tools or carefully evaluating the information you share if you have privacy concerns.

3) Bard AI is capable of contextual awareness and customization

This tool is contextually aware, meaning it can make suggestions that are more accurate and tailored to the content you are working on. You can also tinker with the AI's behavior by letting it know what you think about its suggestions. This feedback helps improve its accuracy and relevance over time.

By actively engaging with the tool and providing feedback, you can enhance the overall user experience and benefit from more precise recommendations.

4) AI is an application of computer science that learns continuously

Bard picks up new skills from user interactions and feedback. To enhance the performance of AI, Google is constantly updating and improving its algorithms. Keeping up with any updates or modifications to Bard's functionalities is crucial.

By staying updated with these developments, you can benefit from new features that improve your productivity and writing experience.

5) What are the disadvantages of Bard AI?

Bard's biggest drawback is the extent to which it can offer inaccurate, ambiguous, and biased information. The model on which Google Bard is based was trained using sizable data sets, some of which might be biased. Sometimes, the information it offers may be deceptive and inaccurate.

This is just an overview of the disadvantage that Bard or any AI has. For a deeper understanding, we need a strong foundation of machine learning concepts.

It is important to note Bard AI is an aid, not a replacement for your critical and creative thinking. Thus, it is essential to balance its usage and creative thinking and not become dependent on it.

