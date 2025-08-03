Titan Quest 2 PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored

Titan Quest 2 has launched in Early Access for PC players on Steam and Epic Games, marking a return nearly 20 years after the original release. With significant improvements to graphics and gameplay, players might be surprised by the hardware demands, especially as the game’s recommended settings list a high-end CPU and at least an 8GB VRAM GPU.

In this article, we’ll break down the minimum and recommended system requirements so you can find out if your PC is capable of running Titan Quest 2.

What are the PC system requirements of Titan Quest 2?

The hardware requirements for TQ2 are quite demanding (Image via THQ Nordic)

The system requirements of Titan Quest 2 suggest that the game is on the demanding side. Currently, it requires a powerful CPU, 16GB RAM, and at least an 8GB VRAM GPU. This is just the minimum requirement, which can be quite concerning for low-end gamers. The recommended requirements are even more daunting, requiring up to 32GB of RAM and a 12GB VRAM graphics card.

Isometric games are generally known for their lower hardware demands compared to first-person or third-person titles. Since the camera angle is fixed to a top-down perspective, these games typically require less intensive rendering seen in fully 3D environments. Thus, it's quite surprising to see THQ Nordic list something as powerful as an RTX 4070 among its requirements.

This could be quite a bummer for those who own lower-end PCs, but it is still quite early to judge. The game would undoubtedly undergo optimizations in the future that could potentially lower the requirements.

Here are the Titan Quest 2 system requirements on PC:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: 8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space (SSD required)

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit CPU: Intel Core i5-12400 or Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-12400 or Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: 12 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

12 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space (SSD required)

That's about it for the system requirements of Titan Quest 2. As you can see from the list above, the game is quite demanding. THQ Nordic has gone all out with the visual quality, featuring rich and stylized visuals in this sequel. While the above requirements could seem daunting, it's also important to remember that the game is still in Early Access. As development continues, further optimizations may help reduce these demanding hardware thresholds before the final release.

