Is Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer?

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:17 GMT
Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer mode is currently unavailable (Image via THQ Nordic)
You, like many other players, might have asked, "Is Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer?" Well, there's a short answer and a long one. The short answer is no, Titan Quest 2 does not have Multiplayer. You will not be able to band together with friends to take on mythical creatures from antiquity.

This is a stark contrast to the original Titan Quest, which does support multiplayer. Up to six players can enjoy the story together in a co-op manner as well as create and edit maps, which can then be shared later. However, there is some good news with regards to Titan Quest 2's Multiplayer.

Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer is coming, but it's going to take a while

There&#039;s no co-op yet (Image via THQ Nordic)
The good news is that the Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer is coming; the bad news is that we don't have a timeline. It can be confirmed that co-op will be present thanks to the information available on the game's official website. This is what it says:

"Join up with friends to take on the Goddess of Retribution. Like Jason and the Argonauts, sometimes you need a group of heroes for your journey."

It's left to see how many players will be able to partake in co-op. The number could be six, as per the prequel, or we could see more due to the game being developed on Unreal Engine (likely running on v5.5). We don't have many details about the same, so this should be taken with some speculation.

When could we see Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer in action?

Co-op should arrive in a few months (Image via THQ Nordic)
As per official information, the game will be in Early Access as long as the developers feel the need. The timeline, as it stands, is set to one year. As such, we could see Titan Quest 2 Multiplayer introduced in six months, once the game is more stable in Early Access, or released alongside v1.0 when that period ends.

We could also get a progress update in the following months that sheds more light on things such as additional Classes, Masteries, and of course, the Multiplayer mode. For the time being, that's everything we know.

Edited by Angad Sharma
